Rand Paul: Those who sent funds to Wuhan lab cannot be involved in second COVID origin probe

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Tuesday that the people who allegedly sent funding to the Wuhan lab, including Peter Daszak and Dr. Anthony Fauci, cannot be a part of a future WHO-led investigation.

RAND PAUL: Here’s the problem. The WHO investigated this the first time, we suggested three people to send to China. They rejected all three and they accepted a guy named Peter Daszak who was the one that funded the lab. So you can’t have the people—like Anthony Fauci or Peter Daszak—who are part of the funding mechanism to send these funds to Wuhan lab. You can’t have them investigating themselves. They have a definite conflict of interest because if this pandemic started in a lab that the U.S. was funding, the people advocating for the funding obviously will have culpability—at least moral culpability…

The WHO did a terrible job the first time. There needs to be an investigation but I’ve been advocating for a congressional investigation.

