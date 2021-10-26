Rand Paul on new call for Dr. Fauci's firing: Evidence overwhelmingly points to COVID originating in lab

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that there is "overwhelming" evidence pointing to the coronavirus originating in a Wuhan lab, explaining why he has called for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

CNN ANCHOR DEFENDS CALLING RAND PAUL AN 'A--' FOR GRILLING FAUCI ON WUHAN LAB FUNDING FOLLOWING NIH ADMISSION

SEN. RAND PAUL: The thing is, overwhelmingly the evidence points towards this virus COVID came from some lab. There hasn’t been shown to be an intermediate animal host. It looks like it came from a lab. The technique they use in Wuhan and other labs is very dangerous. They combine an unknown virus with a virus that can cause a pandemic and they say what happens? They see what happens. And so now the NIH has admitted they combined an unknown virus with the SARS virus, which caused a pandemic in 2004, and they did create viruses in a lab that don’t exist in nature that gained ability, that gained function, that gained dangerousness. That sounds like gain of function but, you know what, Dr. Fauci still says it wasn’t gain of function because we didn’t know in advance that this was going to happen.

So, they’re doing experiments by combining unknown viruses with viruses that caused a pandemic and they don’t know what they’re going to get. And, so, Dr. Fauci says that's OK, it is not really gain of function unless gain of function occurs. But it is like really? We’re going to let them experiment with pandemic-causing viruses and unknown viruses? This is very dangerous research. I’ve been calling for an investigation in two full committees for over six months. Not one Democrat has allowed one hearing to develop. This is important because what if the next virus that comes out of a lab has a 15% mortality or a 50% mortality? Two of the viruses they’re experimenting with actually do have that mortality and the NIH is funding this kind of research and it should stop.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: