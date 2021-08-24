Expand / Collapse search
Rand Paul knocks Biden on 'terrible' Afghanistan withdrawal, says we stayed 'too long'

Paul says Biden did a 'terrible job,' but acknowledged the importance of leaving

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rand Paul says the problem in Afghanistan is that 'we stayed too long' Video

Rand Paul says the problem in Afghanistan is that 'we stayed too long'

The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee member criticizes the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan and the Afghan government’s inability to stave off Taliban forces

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Tuesday that President Biden did a ‘terrible job’ with the Afghanistan withdrawal, but asserted that the problem wasn't leaving, but rather staying too long. 

CIA DIRECTOR, TALIBAN LEADER MEET IN KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: LIVE UPDATES

RAND PAUL: I think Biden did a terrible job in the withdrawal. So, no I don’t think it was executed very well at all. But, we did need to leave and there has been a consensus for a decade or more to leave. So, the problem isn’t in leaving—the problem is that we stayed too long. The longer we stayed the more the expectations were, but the more complacent the Afghans grew as we fought their battles. Year after year we fought their battles and so they had to step up and when the time came—you know instead of James Madison or Monroe rallying the troops in 1812—the guy got on a plane and flew out immediately and left the country and all his soldiers laid down their arms. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Rand Paul on Afghanistan: Withdrawal was completely ‘inept’ and ‘incompetent’ Video
