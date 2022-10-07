Rachel Campos-Duffy: What nuclear intelligence is Biden keeping from the rest of us?

Rachel Campos-Duffy laid out President Biden's foreign blunders from the Afghanistan pull-out to Chinese relations to his remark of a possible nuclear "Armageddon" on "The Ingraham Angle."

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: There was the botched Afghanistan pullout, caving to China on every whim, and now, of course, the dangerous, never-ending war in Ukraine. Biden has turned our country into a doormat for China and into Ukraine's bottomless piggy bank. And now it's all escalating. Biden warning that under his watch, we're heading toward a nuclear "Armageddon," saying at a fundraiser, "We have not faced the prospect of ‘Armageddon’ since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis."

And that's what we've got, a guy I know fairly well, he said of Putin, he's "not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons." So what breaking new intel did the administration receive that would lead us to believe Armageddon was imminent?

