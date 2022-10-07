Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rachel Campos-Duffy: What nuclear intelligence is Biden keeping from the rest of us?

Duffy highlights Biden's concern over nuclear threat

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rachel Campos-Duffy: What info did the admin receive to believe that 'Armageddon' is imminent? Video

Rachel Campos-Duffy: What info did the admin receive to believe that 'Armageddon' is imminent?

Rachel Campos-Duffy discusses how President Biden warned that a nuclear threat is possible from Russia on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Rachel Campos-Duffy laid out President Biden's foreign blunders from the Afghanistan pull-out to Chinese relations to his remark of a possible nuclear "Armageddon" on "The Ingraham Angle."

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: There was the botched Afghanistan pullout, caving to China on every whim, and now, of course, the dangerous, never-ending war in Ukraine. Biden has turned our country into a doormat for China and into Ukraine's bottomless piggy bank. And now it's all escalating. Biden warning that under his watch, we're heading toward a nuclear "Armageddon," saying at a fundraiser, "We have not faced the prospect of ‘Armageddon’ since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis."

LAURA INGRAHAM: DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION EMBEDS ITSELF INTO ALL ASPECTS OF CORPORATE LIFE

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, June 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, June 1. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

And that's what we've got, a guy I know fairly well, he said of Putin, he's "not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons." So what breaking new intel did the administration receive that would lead us to believe Armageddon was imminent? 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Rachel Campos-Duffy: What info did the admin receive to believe that 'Armageddon' is imminent? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.