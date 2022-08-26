Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Rachel Campos-Duffy: If anyone thinks the DOJ is an impartial actor, this affair should put that to rest

Duffy speaks out on the inked-out affidavit

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The affidavit brought us more questions than answers: Rachel Campos-Duffy Video

The affidavit brought us more questions than answers: Rachel Campos-Duffy

Rachel Campos-Duffy discusses the unsealing of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit and how it only raised more questions than it answered on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Rachel Campos-Duffy discussed how much of the Trump affidavit was blacked out and how the document raised more questions than it answered Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: We finally got it. The Trump raid affidavit. Look, it's all black. It's right here. But of course, it only brought us more questions than answers. And that could be exactly how they wanted it, because then it leads to conversations like this. 

Is she kidding me? She might be getting an idea from one of the small parts of the affidavit that was curiously left unredacted, like on page 30, where it referred to President Trump and those around him as "criminal parties," but still didn't provide any evidence to prove it.

Merrick Garland. (Photo by AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It also warned that releasing the affidavit would give Trump and his team the opportunity to flee or destroy evidence stored electronically and otherwise. Flee? Really? Trump's plane has his name on it. And destroy electronic evidence? Do they mean doing something like, I don't know, deleting 33,000 emails?… If anyone thinks that the DOJ is an impartial actor, this whole sordid affair should put that to rest. 

