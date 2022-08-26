Rachel Campos-Duffy: If anyone thinks the DOJ is an impartial actor, this affair should put that to rest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rachel Campos-Duffy discussed how much of the Trump affidavit was blacked out and how the document raised more questions than it answered Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: We finally got it. The Trump raid affidavit. Look, it's all black. It's right here. But of course, it only brought us more questions than answers. And that could be exactly how they wanted it, because then it leads to conversations like this.

Is she kidding me? She might be getting an idea from one of the small parts of the affidavit that was curiously left unredacted, like on page 30, where it referred to President Trump and those around him as "criminal parties," but still didn't provide any evidence to prove it.

It also warned that releasing the affidavit would give Trump and his team the opportunity to flee or destroy evidence stored electronically and otherwise. Flee? Really? Trump's plane has his name on it. And destroy electronic evidence? Do they mean doing something like, I don't know, deleting 33,000 emails?… If anyone thinks that the DOJ is an impartial actor, this whole sordid affair should put that to rest.

