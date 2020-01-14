House Intel Committee Democrat says panel will revisit Russia investigation after impeachment

The Russia investigation isn't over yet, according to Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.

Quigley told MSNBC on Tuesday that the House Intelligence Committee will revisit the Russia investigation after it finishes dealing with impeachment.

"When this process is all over, the Committee on Intelligence will continue to investigate this president from all the issues relating to the Russia investigation, including money laundering," he told MSNBC host Craig Melvin. "So I want the public to know that the investigation of this president, the desire to hold him accountable, will continue."

For months, House Democrats have been pushing impeachment over the president's July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Prior to that, however, House Democratic committees pursued several investigations against the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., resisted calls to impeach President Trump over the Russia investigation but started an inquiry this past fall following news of Trump's call.

Axios suggested on Tuesday that Pelosi could have additional leverage on impeachment after Lev Parnas, a former associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, turned over contents from his iPhone to the House Intelligence Committee. The content reportedly included details on interactions "with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry."

When asked about Parnas' disclosure, Quigley said: "it remains to be seen exactly what’s in there [the phone records] and how they are valued."

He added, however, that "other information" has also surfaced surrounding the Ukraine controversy.

"For example, [we have learned] that the president, 90 minutes after the call with President Zelensky, ordered that the halt of military aid to our ally in Ukraine," he said. "So I suspect we’re going to be continuing to learn."