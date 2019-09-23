Queens activist challenging Ocasio-Cortez for congressional seat: 'She's never in our district'

A Democratic activist who has challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for the Democratic nomination told “Fox & Friends First” Monday that the freshman congresswoman is not serving the constituents in her New York City district.

“Since she’s been elected, she’s never in our district. She’s too busy doing Washington and Hollywood,” Badrun Khan said.

Ocasio-Cortez released a statement on Khan’s candidacy saying, “I just focus on delivering for my district and doing the best job. I try not to focus too much on other folks in the field.”

Khan’s website says that she'll provide "REAL Results... Not Empty Promises" -- an apparent jab at the socialist.

Khan filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Committee in July. The website for New York City's government confirms that Khan serves on Queens Community Board 2.

Khan commented on Cortez’s push back against Amazon’s plan to open its second headquarters in New York City, a $3 billion deal that would have brought 25,000 full-time jobs to New York City in exchange for a package of state and local tax incentives.

Ocasio-Cortez was among the crew of lawmakers pushing back on the deal and Amazon dropped out.

“She celebrated losing 25,000 jobs,” Khan said, questioning what "opportunities" Ocasio-Cortez has brought to the Bronx-Queens district.

In recent days, Ocasio-Cortez has been vocal about pushing for the impeachment of President Trump.

"At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior - it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it," she tweeted.

