Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg: Biden offering Putin a summit is 'absolute folly'

US intel indicates Russian military received green light to invade Ukraine

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The Fox News contributor joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss President Biden's handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg urged President Biden to tell Vladimir Putin he is "done talking" and each party should play their own "cards" as tension continues to escalate along the Ukrainian border. Lt. Gen. Kellogg joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the latest on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, criticizing Biden's foreign policy strategy as "absolute folly."

VP HARRIS SAYS SANCTIONS WOULD ABSOLUTELY DETER PUTIN, DESPITE SAYING HE MADE UP HIS MIND ON INVADING UKRAINE 

KEITH KELLOGG: Right now, I'd tell the president if I was advising the president, we're done talking, and you tell Putin, you play your cards, we're going to play our cards and play hard. Putin appreciates strength, and we're not portraying strength at all. This whole idea about, well, let's talk again, let's talk again, I think it's absolute folly. It's not going to work. He's got his game plan in mind, and we should go forward with ours.

