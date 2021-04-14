Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe plans to sue CNN for defamation: ‘We believe we can win’

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe announced on Tuesday's "Hannity" that he plans to sue CNN for defamation.

"Ana Cabrera is the host that lied about us and said that we were taken down for, she mentioned misinformation, that’s just simply not so," O’Keefe said. "Actual malice is the standard in the United States, we believe we can win against CNN so ... I’m announcing on your show, I’m going to sue CNN for defamation."

O’Keefe feels "a lot of people" need to start suing the media for defamation.

"It’s disgraceful what they’re doing, it’s disgusting, now they’re caught," he said.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear when Cabrera made the comments that O’Keefe intends to sue her employer over, but the Project Veritas founder has long been a thorn in CNN’s side.

O’Keefe recently revealed the first installment of what’s billed as a three-part #ExposeCNN campaign. The first part featured a CNN technical director, Charles Chester, who spoke candidly to an undercover journalist about political motivations he believed the liberal network had during the 2020 presidential election, boasting the outlet helped defeat former President Donald Trump, and even calling his own employer "propaganda."

O’Keefe has since teased additional undercover videos of Chester making comments about the network’s agenda, with the next installment expected to focus on coronavirus coverage.

Cabrera did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

O’Keefe previously released audio of CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which he recorded without permission.

In 2020, CNN settled a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann over its botched coverage of a viral confrontation with a Native American elder that portrayed the Kentucky teen as the aggressor.

CNN settled with Sandmann for an undisclosed amount. The $250-million defamation suit sought damages for the "emotional distress [Sandmann] and his family suffered" in the fallout of the network's reporting.

The often-controversial Project Veritas, which frames itself as a whistleblower watchdog group, has previously released what it claims to be hidden camera footage of network news producers, politicians, and members of private political organizations making statements while unaware they are being recorded.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.