Project Veritas founder on Fauci's alleged Wuhan research funding: 'A lot of questions' are unanswered

The funding was approved after the Pentagon denied the proposal over safety concerns, according to O'Keefe

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the documents that garnered national attention during a Senate committee hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this week, alleging his agency approved funding for gain-of-function research in Wuhan. 

SENATOR PUBLISHES FAUCI'S UNREDACTED FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, ACCUSES HIM OF BEING MISLEADING 

O'Keefe told Maria Bartiromo a lot of questions remain over the doctor's potential involvement in the funding, even after the Department of Defense rejected the proposal over safety concerns. 

"DARPA rejected the proposal because it was too risky," O'Keefe stated. "They cited safety concerns, so the question remains why did Fauci proceed with that gain of function research under NIAID when the Department of Defense thought it was too risky."

Dr. Fauci testified before the Senate Health Committee last week, addressing the Project Veritas documents and calling them "distorted" while challenging the allegations. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, gives and opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, gives and opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing  (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images  |   Photographer: Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SEN. MARSHALL SHRUGS OFF FAUCI'S HOT MIC MOMENT, WAS MORE CONCERNED ‘THAT HE HAD JUST LIED TO CONGRESS’

O'Keefe pushed back on claims the documents may not be real, arguing they have been corroborated for authenticity. 

"The documents are 100 percent authentic," O'Keefe said. "People can pull into question the Marine Corps major who wrote them, but there really is an inconsistency here, and now we've had members of Congress, also a United States senator, Ron Johnson, has written a letter to the Department of Defense — so a lot of questions here remain unanswered."

The Marine Corps major who wrote the report said it is likely more people will be coming forward to expose the truth, according to O'Keefe.

"There's nowhere else for these people to go," O'Keefe stated. "They can't go to The Washington Post. They can't go to any of the large media corporations because they're just busy defending Fauci."

"One of the only places they can go is Project Veritas… That's where these whistle-blowers go, and that's how we got the information."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.