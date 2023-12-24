Pro-Palestinians disrupt Christmas fundraiser for blind children

Pro-Palestinians ambushed a Christmas community fundraiser for blind children in Australia as a stage for their anti-Israel activities.

The event, Vision Australia's Carols by Candlelight, had 10,000 people in attendance and was broadcast live on Channel 9 as the crowd booed. The protesters raised Palestinian flags as they trampled across the stage, and screamed about Gaza before they were dragged away by security.

"Well, it is the climate, isn't it?" a female host said.

"It's okay everybody we are actually fine here… Everyone's allowed to have their… moment… It's a very hard time in this world… There's a lot of pain out there that people are experiencing," another host said.

Some social media users on X had a different reaction.

Darren Grimes, a conservative commentator at GB News, said, "No. This moment isn't theirs."

"This behavior will not ‘Free Palestine,’ it's just shameful," pro-Israel activist Hen Mazzig said.

"Carols by Candlelight is the largest annual fundraiser for Vision Australia's children's services, with all proceeds from the event supporting services for families and children who are blind or low vision," the program's description said.

"Your donations directly contribute to Vision Australia's children services and Life Ready Program. This program is designed to encourage and support childhood development and the education of children and young people who are blind or have low vision, like Lucy, so they can form strong foundations for life, true meaningful participation and lifelong employment," the Vision Australia website said.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have caused disruptions across the country. A massive group of pro-Palestinian protesters in Chicago confronted lawmakers at their homes on Saturday and temporarily shut down an interstate to express support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.