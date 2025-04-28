President Trump tells The Atlantic he runs the country 'and the world'

President Donald Trump spoke to The Atlantic about what was different from his first term as president, telling the reporters in a piece published on Monday that in his second term, he now runs the country "and the world."

"The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys," he told The Atlantic. "And the second time, I run the country and the world."

"I’m having a lot of fun, considering what I do," he added. "You know, what I do is such serious stuff."

Trump recently announced in a Truth Social post that he would be sitting down with The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg for the interview and said he agreed to it "out of curiosity."

The Atlantic reported that people inside and outside the White House have been saying that Trump is having more fun in his second term.

The president also spoke to The Atlantic about the media as well as tech billionaires, including Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.

"He’s 100 percent. He’s been great," the president said of Bezos. "Zuckerberg’s been great," Trump added.

"You know at some point, they give up," Trump said during the interview, speaking generally about media owners. The Atlantic reporters said they suspected he was referring to Bezos specifically.

Trump praised Bezos for trying to do a "real job" at the Post during a late-March interview, following several changes the Amazon founder made at the paper in the last year.

The president also spoke about his opposition during The Atlantic interview, arguing that Democrats have lost their confidence.

"I don’t think they know what they’re doing. I think they have no leader. You know, if you ask me now, I know a lot about the Democrat Party, right? I can’t tell you who their leader is. I can’t tell you that I see anybody on the horizon," Trump said.

The president also committed to adhering to rulings from the Supreme Court, amid criticisms from the left that he was defying court orders.

"You have to do that," he told The Atlantic.

When pressed on a third term, Trump said, "It’s not something that I’m looking to do. And I think it would be a very hard thing to do."