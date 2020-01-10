Trump on royal 'Megxit' drama: 'I don’t think this should be happening' to the Queen

President Trump has said that he doesn't think Queen Elizabeth II deserves the so-called "Megxit."

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview on "The Ingraham Angle", the president weighed in on the bombshell news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are stepping down from their senior status in the British royal family.

The couple announced Wednesday that they plan to reduce their roles in the royal family, split their time between the U.K. and North America, and earn their own keep.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support," added the couple, who will reportedly keep their royal titles.

Shortly after the Meghan and Harry made their announcement, Buckingham Palace rushed to release a statement downplaying Harry and Meghan's exit.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," a Palace spokesman told Fox News late Wednesday. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

The spokesman added that "nothing is being ruled out."

"I think it's sad," said Trump. "I do. I think it's sad. [The Queen's] a great woman."

"She's never made a mistake if you look," he added. "I mean, she's had like a flawless time."

"You think Harry should go back, come back [to the family]?" Ingraham asked.

"Well, I think, you know, I don't want to get into the whole thing," Trump said. "But I find it, I just have such respect for the Queen. I don't think this should be happening to her."

The full interview with President Trump will air on "The Ingraham Angle" Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

