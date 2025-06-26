President Trump to be interviewed by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will sit down for an exclusive interview with Fox News Channel host Maria Bartiromo on this Sunday's "Sunday Morning Futures", the network announced.

This will be the president's first interview since brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Tuesday. Trump will also discuss the latest following the U.S. strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer last weekend.

Trump and other top officials defended the strikes as successful, despite media reports of a leaked US intelligence assessment that questioned the effectiveness of the strikes.

TRUMP SAYS IRAN WON'T BE BUILDING BOMBS ‘FOR A VERY LONG TIME’

Bartiromo will also ask Trump about his "Big Beautiful Bill," which passed in the House last month by just one vote.

The sweeping tax and spending cuts package advances the president's agenda on taxes, immigration, defense and energy and would add trillions to the national debt.

Conservatives in the Senate told Fox News Digital they have "real problems" with the bill, after the Senate made key changes to the legislation, such as deferring the expiration of certain green energy tax credits put in place by the Biden administration.

Trump has pressured Congress to get the legislation to his desk by July 4.