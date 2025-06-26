Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

President Trump to be interviewed by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday

Trump will speak with 'Sunday Morning Futures' host about Iran nuclear strikes and his sweeping tax bill facing Senate hurdles

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Pentagon provides new details into Operation Midnight Hammer

Pentagon provides new details into Operation Midnight Hammer

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his reaction to the Pentagon's press briefing providing new details on the operation and the success of U.S. airstrikes in Iran.

President Donald Trump will sit down for an exclusive interview with Fox News Channel host Maria Bartiromo on this Sunday's "Sunday Morning Futures", the network announced.

This will be the president's first interview since brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Tuesday. Trump will also discuss the latest following the U.S. strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer last weekend. 

Trump and other top officials defended the strikes as successful, despite media reports of a leaked US intelligence assessment that questioned the effectiveness of the strikes.

TRUMP SAYS IRAN WON'T BE BUILDING BOMBS ‘FOR A VERY LONG TIME’

Donald Trump and Maria Bartiromo

Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo will have an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump airing Sunday, June 29, the first after the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. (Getty Images)

Bartiromo will also ask Trump about his "Big Beautiful Bill," which passed in the House last month by just one vote.

The sweeping tax and spending cuts package advances the president's agenda on taxes, immigration, defense and energy and would add trillions to the national debt.

Conservatives in the Senate told Fox News Digital they have "real problems" with the bill, after the Senate made key changes to the legislation, such as deferring the expiration of certain green energy tax credits put in place by the Biden administration.

Trump has pressured Congress to get the legislation to his desk by July 4.

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.