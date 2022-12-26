Popular tech YouTuber ridiculed for declaring ‘Merry Christmas!’ 'highly offensive' to ‘depressed’ people

Twitter users slammed a popular tech YouTuber and former Google and Meta employee for his viral tweet claiming that saying, "Merry Christmas!" is "highly offensive" to depressed and stressed-out people during the Christmas season.

On Christmas day, Patrick Shyu, a YouTuber with nearly 1.5 million subscribers and former tech lead for Google and Meta, provided one of the Christmas season’s most spot-on Ebeneezer Scrooge impressions.

Trying to rain on the parades of billions celebrating the holiday, Shyu tweeted, "I find ‘Merry Christmas’ highly offensive," and explained that there are mentally ill and depressed people who feel pressured to be jolly because of the holiday greeting.

He explained, "The holidays cause stress, depression, and mental health issues for 25-40% of people. It's like a ‘merriness contest’ on social media to force happiness, and a Western subversion of every other culture."

Shyu also asked, "What's a non-offensive greeting?"

Despite the Grinchy post, the internet personality added that he’s actually having a great Christmas and clarified that he is doing everyone a favor by not rubbing it in people’s faces.

He tweeted, "To be clear, I'm having a supremely happy Christmas. Probably 100x better than yours and would cause mass-depression & carnage if I were to share such unimaginable joy on social media and then say, ‘oh, happy holidays to u too, lol.’ I'm trying to save your life by refraining."

The bizarre post went viral on Twitter, receiving a hefty amount of criticism from those secure enough to spread Christmas cheer to their neighbors.

The Blaze managing editor Leon Wolf trolled Shyu, simply replying, "Merry Christmas!"

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller replied to Shyu, saying, "Nobody cares if you are offended."

Author and podcaster Dick Masterson mocked Shyu by wishing him a "Good afternoon."

Spartan Media CEO Jeremy Knauff ripped the tweet, writing, "You know what else most people find highly offensive? People who run around looking for ridiculous things to be offended by."

Australian journalist Téa Smith rebuked the content creator, writing, "Relax. You mean well, but you don’t speak for others. People who have Christmas trauma have agency and can deal. If they’re triggered by others’ happiness they need therapy. I say this as someone who doesn’t like Christmas. It’s good of you, but this ain’t it."

Education consultant and Substack author Deb Fillman blasted Shyu, tweeting, "I find people who make everyone else responsible for their emotions, ‘highly offensive.’"

Investor and entrepreneur Albert Renshaw demonstrated how ridiculous Shyu’s complaining was, writing, "I find ‘hope you’re having a good week’ highly offensive. I’m not having a good week, how dare you be nice to me!"