As pools face worker shortage, one Grandma returns for lifeguard duty decades after leaving her post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As pools in Philadelphia face a lifeguard shortage, one grandmother decided to return to duty decades after leaving her post, explaining on Sunday the motivation behind the move.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Robin Borlandoe, who started working as a lifeguard as a teenager and is back in the role at the age of 70, said that the increase in crime in the city was a motivating factor.

Borlandoe said she "was sort of somewhat retired," but noted "that didn’t work for me."



"Then with everything that was happening in the city with the kids and the killings, unnecessary tragedies, this was just something I wanted to do."

"I was going to do it last year, but I wasn’t trained for it and when I heard that they needed help year, I went out for it," she continued.

AMERICA'S LIFEGUARD SHORTAGE WILL BE 'A TOTAL DISASTER COME AUGUST'

According to the Office of the Controller, as of July 14, there were 266 fatal shootings so far this year in Philadelphia - and more than 1,000 shootings that did not result in death. The office noted that, out of those, 120 victims were under the age of 18.

Borlandoe said on Sunday that she witnessed a shooting in Philadelphia a few months ago.

"We heard shots, we came out, and everything was quiet, and then we heard the sirens and came back out," she said. "Three young men were shot and they [first responders] took the bodies out trying to get them to the hospital, three separate cars, and they died."

Borlandoe noted on Sunday that it is "satisfying" to see children in the neighborhood at the pool, doing what they should be doing and being safe. She also noted that she is trying to help the children in her neighborhood in other ways as well, which she described as even "more so satisfying."

"There’s a little girl that didn’t have a suit and you can’t get in [the pool] if you don’t have a suit," Borlandoe said. "They have to sit on the side of the pool with clothes on, so I started this campaign, not knowing that the city already has a campaign in place."

"When I put that call out to friends, they answered, they blew my phone up. It was just great," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia has a campaign called "Suit Up For Summer," which collects and distributes new bathing suits, swim diapers, flip-flops, beach towels and goggles to the city’s youth.

"Everything is a help," Borlandoe said.