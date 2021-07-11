Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES
Published

Pompeo warns of ‘different world’ if Chinese government celebrates 200th anniversary

‘We don’t want to live in a world dominated by the Chinese Communist Party,’ Pompeo says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff , Fox News | Fox News
close
Pompeo: US will live in ‘different world’ if Chinese government celebrates 200th anniversary Video

Pompeo: US will live in ‘different world’ if Chinese government celebrates 200th anniversary

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on US preparedness to take on China.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ that we will live in a ‘very different world’ if the Chinese government celebrates their 200th anniversary, arguing the Chinese Communist Party presents ‘the single greatest threat’ to the U.S.

MIKE POMPEO: The Chinese Communist Party presents the single greatest threat to the United States of America from external forces, bar none. We need to mount a sustained, serious campaign to push back against them. This is doable.

NORTH KOREA, CHINA LEADERS VOW GREATER COOPERATION IN FACE OF FOREIGN HOSTILITY: REPORT

We don't want to live in a world dominated by the Chinese Communist Party. And when you hear Xi Jinping make threats like that, threats to the people on Taiwan, this requires resolve, strength, deterrence from America and American leadership has to be there. I hope President Biden will take that up.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The administration needs to do more than just respond to the genocide that we declared. They need to begin to confront them in a serious way and impose real costs on the Communist Party that celebrated its 100th anniversary. And if they're able to celebrate their 200th anniversary, we'll live in a very, very different world.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Pompeo: We 'need to mount a sustained, serious campaign' to push back against China Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.