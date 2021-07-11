Pompeo warns of ‘different world’ if Chinese government celebrates 200th anniversary

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ that we will live in a ‘very different world’ if the Chinese government celebrates their 200th anniversary, arguing the Chinese Communist Party presents ‘the single greatest threat’ to the U.S.

MIKE POMPEO: The Chinese Communist Party presents the single greatest threat to the United States of America from external forces, bar none. We need to mount a sustained, serious campaign to push back against them. This is doable.

NORTH KOREA, CHINA LEADERS VOW GREATER COOPERATION IN FACE OF FOREIGN HOSTILITY: REPORT

We don't want to live in a world dominated by the Chinese Communist Party. And when you hear Xi Jinping make threats like that, threats to the people on Taiwan, this requires resolve, strength, deterrence from America and American leadership has to be there. I hope President Biden will take that up.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The administration needs to do more than just respond to the genocide that we declared. They need to begin to confront them in a serious way and impose real costs on the Communist Party that celebrated its 100th anniversary. And if they're able to celebrate their 200th anniversary, we'll live in a very, very different world.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: