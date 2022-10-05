Expand / Collapse search
Police advocate rejects Austin mayor's apology for dozing off at officer's funeral: 'It's disgusting'

Justin Berry tells 'Fox & Friends First' Adler has history of opposing police

Taylor Penley
Taylor Penley
Austin, Texas Mayor Steve Adler is under fire after dozing off at the funeral of police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who died in an off-duty crash last month.

"It was very shocking," Texas Commission on Law Enforcement member Justin Berry said of the incident on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday.

Martin's widow, Amberlee, voiced outrage with Adler's snooze as well, saying, "This Mayor Adler, was crushing…. My family needed to see [my husband] honored, not disrespected…"

AUSTIN MAYOR SLAMMED BY POLICE ADVOCATES FOR FALLING ASLEEP DURING FALLEN OFFICER'S FUNERAL

Steve Adler, mayor of Austin, speaks during an interview in Austin, Texas on Monday, Jan. 17, 2021. 

Adler later apologized for the ordeal in a written statement, saying, "I want to express my deepest apologies to the family of Officer Martin. Officer Martin died 10 days ago and will forever be honored as a hero.

"This moment should be about him and his family."

Berry ripped the apology on-air Wednesday, calling out Adler's words as insincere and saying it was not a "real apology."

FALLEN AUSTIN POLICE OFFICER'S WIDOW SAYS SHE'S ‘CRUSHED’ BY MAYOR ADLER FALLING ASLEEP AT FUNERAL

Mayor Steve Adler allegedly dozing at police officer Anthony Martin's funeral.

"And to not even call Officer Martin's wife and talk to her personally about it… I think that speaks volumes to how little he truly cares," he said, adding, "It's disgusting, quite frankly."

Berry said Adler's disloyalty toward police has been problematic for years, pointing out he previously marched with people who assaulted police officers and ravaged the local community. 

He added that the community's police force has since been plagued by staff shortages and the community continues to see upticks in homicides.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.