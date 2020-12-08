Playboy reporter Brian Karem labeled ‘activist’ for claiming GOP already packed Supreme Court

Controversial Playboy reporter Brian Karem was mocked as “nothing more than an activist” on Tuesday when he claimed Republicans have already packed the Supreme Court.

It started when Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted, “Why won’t Democrats admit that they want to pack the Supreme Court?”

Karem – who has made a name for himself by shouting questions at members of the Trump administration -- responded, “Why won’t the GOP admit they DID?”

MCENANY CALLS ON WH REPORTERS ORG TO 'LOOK INTO' PLAYBOY REPORTER BRIAN KAREM'S 'MISOGYNISTIC QUESTIONS'

While the term “court-packing” means adding extra justices to the Supreme Court, some liberals have attempted to twist the narrative and claim that President Trump has packed courts by filling various vacancies – confusing novices in the process. The reliably liberal and snarky Dictionary.com Twitter feed even changed its definition of the term to coincide with Democratic talking points.

Political satirist Tim Young told Fox News that Karem is either misinformed or simply working on behalf of Democrats.

“Brian Karem is nothing more than an activist who reports politics for Playboy -- which by the way, I don't recall them ever being a source anyone ever turned to for political news,” Young said. “In this tweet, he's either attempting to redefine what court-packing is, which Dictionary.com did to play along with the Democrat narrative, or he's showing his hand as a moron who works for a dying soft-core porn magazine that no one turns to for political news ever.”

MSNBC HOST SCOLDS BIDEN SPOKESPERSON FOR DODGING COURT-PACKING QUESTION

The idea of “packing” the Supreme Court with extra justices -- attempted unsuccessfully by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1937 in a bid to force through parts of his New Deal that had been ruled unconstitutional by the high court -- has been a fringe idea for years.

It began to move into the mainstream after Republicans refused to hold hearings for Merrick Garland -- former President Barack Obama’s 2016 pick to replace Justice Antonin Scalia -- because it was an election year.

Some prominent Democrats have since called for the court to be packed because Trump filled the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Amy Coney Barrett weeks before the election.

Many others mocked Karem’s tweet, too:

President-elect Joe Biden famously refused to say whether or not he would pack the Supreme Court prior to Election Day and hasn't supplied his thoughts on the matter since, either.

Last week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called on the White House Correspondents' Association to probe Karem for repeatedly shouting “demeaning, misogynistic questions” during White House press briefings.

McEnany noted that Democratic women in similar positions are treated with respect by the media but she feels Republicans are handled differently.

TRUMP SLAMS CNN ANALYST, PLAYBOY REPORTER BRIAN KAREM AT BRIEFING: 'LOUDMOUTH'

“If you’re a female woman in the Republican Party who takes that podium, guess what your worry is? Having a Playboy reporter shout questions at you, demeaning, misogynistic questions during a briefing,” McEnany told “Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

“It’s a double standard. It’s one that’s ridiculous. And one that the White House Correspondents' Association should look into, when you have Playboy reporters shouting at women in a misogynistic manner simply because they’re a member of the GOP,” McEnany said.

Karem repeatedly accosted McEnany during a briefing last month with questions about when Trump will admit he lost the election.

“Do you understand the definition of sedition? Do you understand that he lost?” Karem shouted as McEnany was wrapping up a press briefing. The Playboy scribe was apparently proud of his actions, as he recorded himself yelling and shared his own footage of the moment on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, Karem sued after the White House press office suspended his hard pass following an altercation with former White House aide Sebastian Gorka during a conservative social media summit in the Rose Garden last year.

Karem’s hard pass was restored as a result of his lawsuit.

At a separate event this year, Trump called Karem a “loudmouth” during a coronavirus press briefing in the Rose Garden.

"I told them when they put this guy here, it's nothing but trouble," Trump said about Karem. "He's a showboat. If you keep talking, I'll leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people. If you keep talking, I'm going to leave and you can have it out with them."

Fox News' Evie Fordham and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.