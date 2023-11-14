Pink hit with Community Notes for false claim FL schools banned 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' 'Diary of Anne Frank'

Music superstar Pink was hit with Community Notes on X for falsely claiming some of the most celebrated books were banned in Florida schools due to pornography.

On Monday, the singer went viral with her attack on Florida's education reform laws that crack down on books that aren't age-appropriate.

"The following are some titles of books that have been banned from schools in Florida…. Lmk which book is pornography…. To Kill A Mockingbird, The Hate You Give, Forrest Gump, A Catcher In The Rye, The Hill We Climb, Girls Who Code, Atlas Shrugged, 1984, The Kite Runner, The Bluest Eye, A Wrinkle In Time, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Fault In Our Stars, etc etc.," Pink wrote.

Critics piled on the Grammy-winning artist so much that her post was slapped with a disclaimer saying, "This list has been proven incorrect."

"These books are not banned in Florida. In fact, some are on Florida’s required reading list," the Community Notes read.

The notes also included a link to an August 2022 article from USA Today debunking the fabricated list when it initially emerged.

But that hasn't stopped Pink from taking her advocacy on the road. Earlier this week, she announced she would be giving away 2,000 "banned" books at her upcoming concerts in Florida.

"I’m a voracious reader and I’m a mom of two kids who are also voracious readers. I can’t imagine my own parents telling me what my kids can and cannot read — let alone someone else’s parents, let alone someone else that doesn’t even have children that are deciding what my children can read," Pink said on Instagram.

Representatives for Pink did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Florida's education reform efforts were the subject of intense scrutiny among liberal critics over the past year, especially since the Sunshine State's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was seen as a serious presidential contender.

While classics like "Catcher in the Rye" and "Atlas Shrugged" were never actually banned under the DeSantis administration, a selection of books were pulled from school libraries after they were deemed to have pornographic material, most notably "Gender Queer."

