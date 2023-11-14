Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture

Pink hit with Community Notes for false claim FL schools banned 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' 'Diary of Anne Frank'

The Grammy winner announced she would be giving away 2,000 'banned' books at her concerts in Florida

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
WARNING, GRAPHIC CONTENT: Sen. Kennedy reads from sexually explicit book banned by some schools Video

WARNING, GRAPHIC CONTENT: Sen. Kennedy reads from sexually explicit book banned by some schools

Sen. John Kennedy quoted two controversial books during a Senate hearing on Illinois' law prohibiting so-called book bans.

Music superstar Pink was hit with Community Notes on X for falsely claiming some of the most celebrated books were banned in Florida schools due to pornography. 

On Monday, the singer went viral with her attack on Florida's education reform laws that crack down on books that aren't age-appropriate. 

"The following are some titles of books that have been banned from schools in Florida…. Lmk which book is pornography…. To Kill A Mockingbird, The Hate You Give, Forrest Gump, A Catcher In The Rye, The Hill We Climb, Girls Who Code, Atlas Shrugged, 1984, The Kite Runner, The Bluest Eye, A Wrinkle In Time, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Fault In Our Stars, etc etc.," Pink wrote.

BOOKS AREN'T BEING BANNED AT SCHOOL. BUT DEMOCRATS, MEDIA DO DEFEND PORN FOR KIDS IN SCHOOL LIBRARIES

A photo of Pink

Pink went viral Tuesday with her false claim that Florida was cracking down on books in schools like "The Diary of Anne Frank" over alleged "pornography."  (Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Critics piled on the Grammy-winning artist so much that her post was slapped with a disclaimer saying, "This list has been proven incorrect."

"These books are not banned in Florida. In fact, some are on Florida’s required reading list," the Community Notes read.

The notes also included a link to an August 2022 article from USA Today debunking the fabricated list when it initially emerged.  

But that hasn't stopped Pink from taking her advocacy on the road. Earlier this week, she announced she would be giving away 2,000 "banned" books at her upcoming concerts in Florida. 

BANNED BOOKS WEEK ISN'T REAL. IT'S JUST PROPAGANDA FOR LEFTIST LIBRARIANS

Pink Community Notes

Music icon Pink was slapped with Community Notes on X for falsely claiming literary classics including "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "1984" were banned from Florida schools. (Screenshot/X)

BIDEN CALLED OUT FOR CLAIMS ABOUT ‘BANNING’ BOOKS AND HISTORY: ‘THIS IS, OF COURSE, A LIE’

"I’m a voracious reader and I’m a mom of two kids who are also voracious readers. I can’t imagine my own parents telling me what my kids can and cannot read — let alone someone else’s parents, let alone someone else that doesn’t even have children that are deciding what my children can read," Pink said on Instagram. 

Representatives for Pink did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Florida's education reform efforts were the subject of intense scrutiny among liberal critics over the past year, especially since the Sunshine State's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was seen as a serious presidential contender. 

Pink points up in the air in front of a magenta screen in a leather jacket with studs on it performing on stage

Pink announced she will be giving away 2,000 "banned" books at her concerts in Florida. (Scott Legato/WireImage/Getty Images)

While classics like "Catcher in the Rye" and "Atlas Shrugged" were never actually banned under the DeSantis administration, a selection of books were pulled from school libraries after they were deemed to have pornographic material, most notably "Gender Queer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.   

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.