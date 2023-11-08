Pink Floyd's Roger Waters ponders whether Hamas attacks were a ‘false flag operation'

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters said that he doesn’t really know "what actually happened" when Hamas launched their surprise invasion into Israel in the early morning hours on October 7.

Waters went so far as to say he wasn't convinced it wasn’t a "false flag operation" during an interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald, expressing doubt about the death toll and Hamas' role in the attack.

He said there's "something very fishy" about the attack, stating "we don’t know what they [Hamas] did do" during the invasion when asked if the attack could be "justified."

In the early morning hours of October 7, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, killing 1,400 Israelis and taking 240 people, including foreigners, who remain hostage inside the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ACTRESS GAL GADOT PLANS HOLLYWOOD SCREENING OF BRUTAL HAMAS TERROR ATTACK ATROCITIES: REPORT

"Was it justified for them to resist the occupation? Yeah," he said. "But again, it’s what you said, it’s the Geneva Conventions. They are absolutely, legally and morally bound to resist the occupation since 1967. It’s an obligation."

Women and children were raped, tortured and maimed on October 7, which included some reports that dozens of Israeli babies were beheaded during the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared graphic photos of "murdered and burned" babies.

"If war crimes were committed, I condemn them," Waters said, but added the massacre "was thrown out of all proportion by the Israelis making up stories about beheading babies."

"What we do know is, whether it was a false flag operation or not, or whatever, or whatever happened, and whatever story we’re going to get to … and we don’t know if we’re ever going to get much of the real story," he added. "It’s very, it’s always hard to tell what actually happened."

ISRAELI PRESIDENT WRITES LETTER TO AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES URGING THEM TO FIGHT ANTISEMITISM

Waters was asked repeatedly to condemn the October 7 slaughter to which he responded, "there may have been individual" cases of civilians killed. When pressed for evidence that Hamas did in fact committ war crimes, Waters cited an article from The Grayzone, claiming "probably the first 400 [killed] were Israeli military personnel," which is "not a war crime."

Greenwald said people like him get accused of antisemitism because he seems to value Palestinian lives over Israeli lives to which Waters called "nonsense, complete rubbish."

The Pink Floyd star has been accused of antisemitism in the past, most recently in a Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) documentary titled "The Dark Side of Roger Waters."

The documentary directly accused him of antisemitism, highlighting his concert in Germany where he wore what appeared to be a Nazi-inspired uniform with a red armband while holding a fake rifle.

Screens flashed names of victims presumably killed by state actors, including George Floyd and anti-Nazi activist Sophie Scholl. Holocaust victim Anne Frank's name was shown after Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh , which prompted controversy. A large inflatable pig also floated across the audience carrying Third Reich-style banners.

"Mr Waters has always insisted that he is not an antisemite, but our investigation has revealed e-mails from Mr Waters in which he proposed writing ‘Dirty k***’ on the inflatable pig habitually floated above his concerts and suggested ‘bombing’ audiences with confetti in the shape of swastikas, Stars of David, dollar signs and other symbols," the CAA wrote in a press release about its documentary.

Roger Waters called out the accusations by Jewish organizations as "bad faith" and "politically motivated" attacks.

"My recent performance in Berlin has attracted bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views and moral principles," Waters wrote in a Twitter post.

"The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms," he added. "Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated. The depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue has been a feature of my shows since Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' in 1980."

In 2013, the Waters had a similar performance where he wore a Nazi armband, flying a pig-shaped balloon featuring images of dictatorial symbols next to the Star of David.

Fox News Digital reached out to Roger Waters for comment. This article will be updated with any response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP