Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Piers Morgan's Twitter account hacked, flooded with offensive tweets

'Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?' a tweet read from the Twitter account of Morgan's TV show

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Piers Morgan: Biden needs to stand up to President Xi Video

Piers Morgan: Biden needs to stand up to President Xi

The 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' host weighs in after President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and argues America will have to be less reliant on China.

Piers Morgan's Twitter account for his show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" tweeted early on Tuesday that Morgan's account had been hacked after it was flooded with several offensive tweets directed at the late Queen Elizabeth and more. 

"In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked. Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?" a tweet from his show's Twitter account read, asking billionaire Musk for help. 

Morgan's profile photo and banner photo were deleted and several of the hacker's tweets still appear on his profile. 

A tweet with the n-word still appears live on his account. Other tweets, such as one that said "f--- the queen," appear to have been taken down. 

In this image released on November 26, Piers Morgan, winner of the TV Personality Award poses for the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2020. The GQ Men of The Year Awards will be streamed on youtube on November 26, 2020.  

In this image released on November 26, Piers Morgan, winner of the TV Personality Award poses for the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2020. The GQ Men of The Year Awards will be streamed on youtube on November 26, 2020.   ((Photo by Conde Nast/British GQ for Conde Nast via Getty Images))

PIERS MORGAN CALLS OUT LACK OF CONVICTIONS IN LOCKERBIE BOMBING ATTACK: ‘COMPLETE DISGRACE’

Other tweets were directed at Ed Sheeran and labeled the singer as a "ginger f-----." 

British Education Secretary Gillian Keegan's account was also reportedly hacked on Christmas Day as her profile picture showed one of Elon Musk and her account posted several tweets promoting a cyrptocurrency event, The Guardian reported. 

Morgan, a frequent critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, tweeted earlier this month that King Charles should strip the two of their royal titles. 

"King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles & ties to the Royal Family and needs to do it fast before they destroy the Monarchy," he wrote. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Piers Morgan seen returning to his West London home on March 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by MWE/GC Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Piers Morgan seen returning to his West London home on March 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by MWE/GC Images) (Getty Images)

FLORIDA DEM GOVERNOR CANDIDATE HACKED, CAMPAIGN TWITTER ACCOUNT TURNED INTO NFT PAGE 

The New York Post's Twitter account and its website were hacked in October as bizarre and obscene stories began appearing on its Twitter feed. 

The fake stories included fake opinion pieces calling for the assassinations of prominent Democrats like President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in addition to stories about fake comments from Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) ((AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts," the Post said in a statement. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.