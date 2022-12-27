Piers Morgan's Twitter account hacked, flooded with offensive tweets

Piers Morgan's Twitter account for his show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" tweeted early on Tuesday that Morgan's account had been hacked after it was flooded with several offensive tweets directed at the late Queen Elizabeth and more.

"In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked. Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?" a tweet from his show's Twitter account read, asking billionaire Musk for help.

Morgan's profile photo and banner photo were deleted and several of the hacker's tweets still appear on his profile.

A tweet with the n-word still appears live on his account. Other tweets, such as one that said "f--- the queen," appear to have been taken down.

PIERS MORGAN CALLS OUT LACK OF CONVICTIONS IN LOCKERBIE BOMBING ATTACK: ‘COMPLETE DISGRACE’

Other tweets were directed at Ed Sheeran and labeled the singer as a "ginger f-----."

British Education Secretary Gillian Keegan's account was also reportedly hacked on Christmas Day as her profile picture showed one of Elon Musk and her account posted several tweets promoting a cyrptocurrency event, The Guardian reported.

Morgan, a frequent critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, tweeted earlier this month that King Charles should strip the two of their royal titles.

"King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles & ties to the Royal Family and needs to do it fast before they destroy the Monarchy," he wrote.

FLORIDA DEM GOVERNOR CANDIDATE HACKED, CAMPAIGN TWITTER ACCOUNT TURNED INTO NFT PAGE

The New York Post's Twitter account and its website were hacked in October as bizarre and obscene stories began appearing on its Twitter feed.

The fake stories included fake opinion pieces calling for the assassinations of prominent Democrats like President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in addition to stories about fake comments from Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts," the Post said in a statement.