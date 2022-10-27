New York Post website, Twitter account hacked with vulgar stories, fake conservative quotes

Editor's note: This article contains some obscene content.

The New York Post's website and Twitter accounts were hacked on Thursday and the outlet said it appears the hijacker was an employee.

The widely read newspaper, which has nearly 3 million Twitter followers, began tweeting out bizarre and obscene news stories about prominent conservatives that were clearly falsified, leading social media users to suspect it had been compromised.

It confirmed the hack later in the morning, writing, "The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause." It later said in a statement to media outlets "that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts."

HUNTER, JAMES BIDEN ON THE WITNESS LIST IF REPUBLICANS TAKE CONTROL OF THE SENATE

The hack included stories of fake comments from figures like Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and anti-critical race theory activist Christopher Rufo making outrageous and racist statements, and fake opinion pieces calling for the assassinations of prominent Democrats like President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

One of the comments attributed falsely to Zeldin concerned his opponent, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D. Her campaign seized on the moment to attack the Post, tweeting out a statement demanding an explanation for the "reprehensible content."

The New York Post swiftly deleted the hacker's tweets, and its website appeared back to normal shortly after the hack was discovered Thursday morning.

The situation comes almost exactly two years after the Post blew up Twitter for a far different reason: Its bombshell story on Hunter Biden's laptop that was falsely characterized by liberal media figures and Democrats as a Russian disinformation ploy. At the time, Twitter and Facebook engaged in an unprecedented display of censorship, blocking or limiting access to the story being shared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The laptop's authenticity has since been authenticated by other news sources, including ones that pushed the narrative at the time that the laptop was a Russian plot.

This story has been updated.