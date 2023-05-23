Expand / Collapse search
Piers Morgan mocks Gayle King's defense of Harry and Meghan's 'car chase': 'Diminishes her own credibility'

King told Page Six that it was 'troubling anybody would try to downplay' couple's experience

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Harry and Meghan's NYC 'car chase' didn't happen as advertised: Paul Mauro Video

Harry and Meghan's NYC 'car chase' didn't happen as advertised: Paul Mauro

Retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro reacts to reports Harry and Meghan were pursued by a 'swarm' of paparazzi in a 2-hour car chase on 'The Story.'

Piers Morgan said he was "very troubled" by Gayle King's comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car chase incident in an op-ed for the New York Post.

In the Monday piece, headlined, "I’m very troubled by Gullible Gayle buying Harry and Meghan’s fables," Morgan noted a comment King made to "Page Six" about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car incident. 

"I think it was a very unfortunate incident," King told Page Six on Saturday. "It’s troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them. That’s very troubling to me."

Morgan argued that despite being a "serious" journalist who was used to "reporting on extremely serious issues," King was diminishing her credibility by standing behind "such disingenuous claptrap."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE CALLED OUT BY PRINCESS DIANA'S FORMER BODYGUARD OVER ALLEGED CAR CHASE

Prince Harry in a blue suit waves for photos as he walks out with his new fiancée Meghan Markle, wearing white and putting her hand up in the air

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waved for pictures after announcing their engagement. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP)

"But every time Gullible Gayle — soon to host a new show for CNN — unquestioningly stands behind such disingenuous claptrap, she diminishes her own credibility as a journalist," he wrote. "And that’s very troubling."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that the couple was pursued by paparazzi in a car chase that went on for two hours last Tuesday night, after leaving a charity event in Manhattan’s midtown. The pursuit resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers, according to the spokesperson, who called the incident "near catastrophic."

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that the photographers made Harry and Markle's transport "challenging," but that they had safely arrived at their destination. 

"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," Julian Phillips, NYPD's deputy commissioner of public information said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S REP DENIES COUPLE ASKED FOR 'PRIVACY': 'DISTORTED NARRATIVE'

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

Meghan Markle was by Prince Harry's side when Queen Elizabeth died in September. (Chris Jackson)

"But one person who once again resolutely refused to doubt Harry and Meghan’s word was their good friend Gayle, herself best buddies with Oprah 'WHAATTTT?' Winfrey, whose failure to challenge any of Meghan and Harry’s brazen and highly damaging lies in their TV interview remains a grotesque abrogation of even basic journalistic obligations," Morgan wrote.

Morgan added that King had also defended the couple in the past. 

"Which begs the question, why is Gayle King once again racing to defend them when she must know inside her hard-edged news mind that what they’re saying is all unsubstantiated nonsense? She did the same about the racism claims, the suicidal help-denying claims, and the infamous Netflix series — insisting that toe-curling reality show was ‘not a reality show,’" he added. 

Harry and Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020. They have since moved to California. (Matt Dunham - WPA Pool)

Morgan, who frequently criticizes Harry and Markle, said the couple, who he described as "two poisonous rats," were threatening to destroy the monarchy after the release of their Netflix documentary.

