Piers Morgan calls out Dr. Fauci: He spent way too much time on TV lecturing people about 'the science'

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan said Monday that one lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is to listen to scientists, while also respecting everyone’s right to challenge scientific opinions. The host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" said Dr. Anthony Fauci and other officials went on television the past few years and "lectured" people with a false sense of "certainty" about COVID vaccines and other pandemic measures.

ANOTHER US AGENCY ASSESSES COVID-19 ORIGIN LIKELY A CHINESE 'LAB LEAK': REPORT

PIERS MORGAN: I think it's a very interesting question, and I think that the truth is science, by its very nature, will evolve with facts. And so you have to give them some leeway for that. But I always felt that people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, for example, they like the sound of their own voice on TV too much. He was spending way too much time lecturing people about what he believed was an absolute certainty of his opinion. And a lot of those opinions, whether it's the use of masks, the efficacy of vaccines in transmission … actually your own opinion is wrong about those. So I do think in the future, we've got to examine the science. You've got to listen to all ranges of opinions, and people have got to stop being canceled on social media for raising concerns, which now look like they were absolutely right.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that he couldn't "confirm or deny" the Wall Street Journal's reporting on the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) recent conclusion that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from an accidental lab leak in China and added there was "no definitive answer."

The WSJ first reported that the DOE concluded that coronavirus likely spread due to an accidental leak at a Chinese laboratory. The outlet cited a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress.

People who read the classified report told the WSJ that the DOE ranked its conclusion at "low confidence," while the FBI ranked its same conclusion in 2021 that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of an accidental lab leak at "moderate confidence."

