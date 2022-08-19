Petition launches supporting policy allowing biological males to apply to an elite all-girls school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A petition supporting a controversial policy at an elite all-girls school to allow anyone who identifies as female to apply regardless of gender identity has garnered hundreds of signatures.

Last week, in an email to parents, Harpeth Hall in Nashville, Tenn., announced a new "Gender Diversity Philosophy" which would allow "any student who identifies as a girl" to apply to the school.

On Thursday, the school paused the policy after facing backlash from members of the community. A letter from parents, alumnae and donors was then sent to the Board of Trustees calling for the resignation of all those involved in implementing the policy.

"We are alumnae, parents, and community members of Harpeth Hall, and we support the vision for a Harpeth Hall that’s inclusive and nurturing of all girls," the petition in support of the policy reads.

"It is our position that supporting trans and non-binary students means ensuring they have access to all that cis children … do. That includes choice of school," the letter continued.

The letter also noted that no trans girls have applied to the school, and the initial philosophy "arose from existing HH students who are using or thinking of using they/them pronouns, and wanted to understand if or what ramifications follow that decision."

A similar petition, which garnered more than 1,000 signatures, was sent to the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees requesting a "live, open-forum town hall, with all school administrators, committee members, and board members involved in the creation and adoption of this policy."

As of time of publication, the petition supporting the "Gender Diversity Philosophy" had more than 760 signatories.

Harpeth Hall did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.