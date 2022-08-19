Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Petition launches supporting policy allowing biological males to apply to an elite all-girls school

Harpeth Hall in Nashville, Tenn., recently paused a policy allowing biological males to apply to the school

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
Schools dealing with teacher shortage and union boss blames GOP Video

Schools dealing with teacher shortage and union boss blames GOP

'The Five' discusses how schools continue to push woke agenda amid teacher shortage and how the teachers union is blaming the GOP.

A petition supporting a controversial policy at an elite all-girls school to allow anyone who identifies as female to apply regardless of gender identity has garnered hundreds of signatures.

Last week, in an email to parents, Harpeth Hall in Nashville, Tenn., announced a new "Gender Diversity Philosophy" which would allow "any student who identifies as a girl" to apply to the school.

On Thursday, the school paused the policy after facing backlash from members of the community. A letter from parents, alumnae and donors was then sent to the Board of Trustees calling for the resignation of all those involved in implementing the policy.  

    Harpeth Hall School in Nashville, TN (Noelle Sunderland/Fox News Digital)

    Harpeth Hall School in Nashville, TN (Noelle Sunderland/Fox News Digital)

    Harpeth Hall School in Nashville, TN (Noelle Sunderland/Fox News Digital)

"We are alumnae, parents, and community members of Harpeth Hall, and we support the vision for a Harpeth Hall that’s inclusive and nurturing of all girls," the petition in support of the policy reads. 

"It is our position that supporting trans and non-binary students means ensuring they have access to all that cis children … do. That includes choice of school," the letter continued. 

Harpeth Hall School in Nashville, TN

Harpeth Hall School in Nashville, TN (Noelle Sunderland/Fox News Digital)

The letter also noted that no trans girls have applied to the school, and the initial philosophy "arose from existing HH students who are using or thinking of using they/them pronouns, and wanted to understand if or what ramifications follow that decision." 

A similar petition, which garnered more than 1,000 signatures, was sent to the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees requesting a "live, open-forum town hall, with all school administrators, committee members, and board members involved in the creation and adoption of this policy." 

As of time of publication, the petition supporting the "Gender Diversity Philosophy" had more than 760 signatories.  

Harpeth Hall did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kelsey.koberg@fox.com and on Twitter: @KelseyKoberg. 