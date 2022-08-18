Elite all-girls school pauses adoption of policy allowing transgender women to apply after backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An elite all-girls school in Nashville has paused implementation of a policy allowing applications from anyone who identifies as female after backlash from the community.

Last week, in an email to parents, Harpeth Hall School announced a new "Gender Diversity Philosophy," explaining a new admissions policy that would allow "any student who identifies as a girl" to apply to the school.

"We recognize that this philosophy elicited strong reactions of support and opposition beyond our expectations," the school said in an email to the community obtained by Fox News Digital. "We care deeply about your feedback and we have heard you."

"Based on the response from our school and community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion," the letter continued.

The letter added that the school does not want to make changes to its longstanding admission practices and continues to "serve girls and young women."

Other all-girls institutions have taken similar steps, allowing biological males who identify as female to apply to the school.

In 2016, Barnard College, an all-women’s college in New York City, implemented a policy to "consider for admission those applicants who consistently live and identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned to them at birth." The decision made Barnard the last of the traditional Seven Sisters colleges to update their admissions policies.

Harpeth Hall dates its history to 1865 and is an elite college-prep school for girls grades 5-12. Notable alumni of the school include actress Reese Witherspoon and singer Amy Grant.

Harpeth Hall did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.