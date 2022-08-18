Parents call for resignation of officials at all-girls school over policy allowing biological males to apply

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents, alumnae and donors of an elite all-girls school in Tennessee are calling for the resignation of those involved with implementing, then pausing, a policy which would allow biological males who identify as female to apply to the school.

"We are writing to you today as an expression of a belief that the Harpeth Hall Board of Trust and the school administration has been more focused on political activism than on educating our girls," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, said. "Current events are simply a symptom of that activism."

Last week, in an email to parents, Harpeth Hall announced a new "Gender Diversity Philosophy" explaining a new admissions policy, which would allow "any student who identifies as a girl" to apply to the school.

Earlier Thursday, they paused that policy after facing backlash from members of the community.

The letter from parents, donors and alumnae went on to criticize the way the school handled communication of the updated policy, saying it "repeatedly seek[s] to divide us and fragment us with one-way, filtered zoom calls in which you push only your message - failing to answer many important questions of your stakeholders."

The authors of the letter also said the school did not provide a town hall forum, which was "requested by more than 1,000 members of the Harpeth Hall community."

"We call today for the resignation of members of the administration board who have been proponents or enablers of political activism and division," the letter continued, calling specifically for the departure of the board chair and executive committee, among others. "We will withhold all financial contributions to the school until this action takes place.

The letter also stated that the authors will submit to the board "the name of a female leader to be named the Chair of the Board, effective immediately, so that she can begin the process of reconstructing the school as a place of excellence."

Harpeth Hall dates its history to 1865 and is an elite college prep school for girls grades 5-12. Notable alumni of the school include actress Reese Witherspoon and singer Amy Grant.

Harpeth Hall did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.