Pete Hegseth vows to send back Harvard University degree, writes 'return to sender' on diploma

Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth is vowing to send back his Harvard University degree, and wrote "return to sender" on his diploma during Saturday's show.

In Hegseth's book "American Crusade," he wrote a blunt message to Americans: "Stop supporting your alma matter!"

"Stop now. Stop sending your money. And stop sending your kids. This is a start, but crusading means taking the next step. Send your diplomas back. Mail them back return to sender. Thank you for the ‘education,' but I can no longer support your leftist cause. Then explain why. When the time is right – mark my words -- Harvard University will be getting the diploma it gave me back from me," Hegseth wrote.

He wrote the book in 2020, and Hegseth brought his diploma to the set of Fox & Friends Weekend on Saturday to write "return to sender" on his Harvard University diploma.

HARVARD UNIVERSITY STUDENT NEWSPAPER SURVEY OF GRADUATES FINDS VERY FEW LEAN CONSERVATIVE

Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Hegseth "Is your mom going to be mad?"

"Very," Hegseth responded. "I don’t think my wife’s going to like this either."

"I think it should be re-named 'critical theory university," Hagseth said of his alma matter. "Every single department has a critical theory department."

"People will say ‘this is just a stunt, you still have a degree’ and that's fine. I went, I got the degree, I walked to the classes and all that, but I hope this is a statement that as conservatives and patriots, if we love this country, we can't keep sending our kids and elevating them to universities that are poisoning their mind. And I may have survived it, and thank goodness, but a lot of kids go there and buy into ‘critical theory university,' and that's how we get future leaders, Supreme Court Justices, Senators, others, who see America as an evil place. And Harvard is a factory for that kind of thinking," Hegseth said.

BIDEN TO UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE GRADS, 'WE CAN'T OUTLAW TRAGEDY, BUT WE CAN MAKE AMERICA SAFER'

A recent poll by the Harvard University student newspaper, The Crimson, found that very few graduating students lean conservative.

The survey, conducted by The Crimson , was emailed to all 1,269 graduating seniors and drew a nearly 40% response rate. It found that 4% of graduates from the class of 2022 lean conservative, and 2.4% lean "very conservative." It also surveyed the students about what their politics were before attending Harvard and found that 7.1% of the graduating class identified as conservative before attending the college.

93% of graduating students surveyed hold an unfavorable view of former President Trump , according to the report. 51.8% of graduating students surveyed have a favorable view of President Biden, compared to 30.1% who hold an unfavorable view.

In addition, it found that 54.1% of graduating students surveyed support "defunding or abolishing ICE."