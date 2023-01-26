Pete Hegseth: Parents 'should exit' the public school system as fast as they can

Season two of ‘The MisEducation of America’, hosted by Fox News' Pete Hegseth, is now available to stream on Fox Nation.

The newest season takes a deeper dive into the ways America's K-12 classrooms have been systematically captured by Leftist educators and exposes what Hegseth calls the hidden war against parents, who are children's greatest protectors and educators.

"Things happen gradually until they happen quickly. We were, in season one, uncovering the roots of the dysfunction in our youth education," Hegseth told Fox New Digital. "In season two, we're showing the rapid acceleration of the agenda of indoctrination and the way in which it changes people's lives forever."

"This season is meant to both highlight the insanity of right now and the hyper-drive, but also where it came from and the nefarious nature of where it came from," the ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host added.

In the five-part series, Hegseth uncovers the history behind sex education, the transgender youth movement, U.S. school's declining academic standards, teachers unions, the federal Department of Education, and the theories driving these ideas which, according to Hegseth, aim to tear children apart from their nuclear family.

"The first season of ‘MisEducation’ talked about how they ripped God out of school," Hegseth said. "Well, season two is the replacement with yourself as God and the unleashing of this hyper-sexuality that really rips away the innocence of young kids."

Each of the five episodes will feature deep dives into some of the most salient issues in education, including the origins of sex education, the origins of the sexualization of young children, the reasons behind the rise in transgenderism - specifically among adolescent girls - the steep decline in academic excellence, the pervasive power of teachers unions and a hopeful look at ways to change the course of education in America.

"Suddenly now you've got social transitioning to physical transitioning in schools of young teenagers who are making irreversible changes to their life and based on, effectively, a self-diagnosis as the basis for the treatment," Hegseth told Fox News Digital. "But they're pushed along by counselors, and it's accelerating the amount of kids that are identifying as trans in just a few years."

Hegseth said he hopes this season motivates parents and grandparents to find the right kind of education for their children.

"Guard your children's hearts," Hegseth said. "These are academic ideas that were never really academic to begin with that were based not on science, but on perversion that then turn into gospel for future teachers and counselors that are being pushed on kids."

"There's never been a more dangerous time to be inside any public or elite institution and there are parents who are trusted adults or so-called experts who have been empowered to pursue really devious things with young children," he added.



Hegseth told Fox News Digital he believes getting rid of the Department of Education is the answer for those who want their children to achieve academic excellence and be free thinkers, explaining that they must be liberated from today's government school system.

"This is not a system that can be reformed," he said. "It needs to be completely challenged and parents should exit the government school system as fast as they can."

In addition to the second season release, Fox Nation subscribers can stream the ‘The Miseducation of America’ summit tonight at 7pm EST. The summit, hosted by Hegseth live from Nashville, will feature a panel of experts - including Tomi Lahren, Carol Swain, Ian Prior, Trisha Lucente, David Goodwin, Charlie Kirk, and Cameron Sexton - who will take a deeper dive into the Left's indoctrination of the classroom to further the research presented in the show's second season.



