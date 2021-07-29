Pete Hegseth calls out NYT reporter for 'enemies of state' tweet

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth sat down with "America Reports" and called out the New York Times after one reporter sent a tweet calling Trump supporters "enemies of the state."

NEW YORK TIMES SILENT AFTER STAR REPORTER EQUATES TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO 'ENEMIES OF THE STATE'

PETE HEGSETH: To me, there couldn't be anything more clearer than designating on one side of the aisle "enemies of the state." Of course, that’s what Donald Trump was to the Deep State and the left during his entire presidency – he was an enemy of the state. Hence the witch hunt on Russia, and then they turn it on his supporters. That’s where it gets deeper and more insidious and nuts where people me look around at Facebook’s misinformation campaign in coordination with the White House, where they're taking their cues from them

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW