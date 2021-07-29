Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Pete Hegseth calls out NYT reporter for 'enemies of state' tweet

Reporter Katie Benner deletes tweet, then claims her original tweets were 'unclearly worded'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hegseth: 'Couldn't be anything clearer than designating one side of the aisle enemies of the state' Video

Hegseth: 'Couldn't be anything clearer than designating one side of the aisle enemies of the state'

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth rips New York Times reporter for controversial tweet directed towards Trump supporters

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth sat down with "America Reports" and called out the New York Times after one reporter sent a tweet calling Trump supporters "enemies of the state."

NEW YORK TIMES SILENT AFTER STAR REPORTER EQUATES TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO 'ENEMIES OF THE STATE'

PETE HEGSETH: To me, there couldn't be anything more clearer than designating on one side of the aisle "enemies of the state." Of course, that’s what Donald Trump was to the Deep State and the left during his entire presidency – he was an enemy of the state. Hence the witch hunt on Russia, and then they turn it on his supporters. That’s where it gets deeper and more insidious and nuts where people me look around at Facebook’s misinformation campaign in coordination with the White House, where they're taking their cues from them

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Hegseth rips NYT reporter over tweet calling Trump supporters 'Enemies of State' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.