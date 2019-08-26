Pete Hegseth: Biden 'done' after poll shows former vice president, Warren, Sanders now neck and neck

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential hopes are dimming after a new poll showed him in a virtual tie with two progressive candidates, according to Pete Hegseth.

Biden's campaign appeared to be largely based on his potential to defeat President Trump in the 2020 general election -- but with two other candidates appearing to erase his primary lead, the point becomes moot, Hegseth claimed Monday on "The Five."

"I think Biden's done," he said, pointing to a Monmouth University poll showing Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., leading the Democratic field with 20 percent each, while the former vice president clocked in at 19 percent.

"I never thought he had a chance from the beginning. He's undercut his best sell. His best sell is 'I can beat Trump'."

Hegseth wondered if Democratic primary voters are beginning to doubt the Delaware Democrat's ability to defeat the New York Republican.

"If voters are starting to say, 'Can he?' -- 'Does he have it?' -- he's done," the "Fox & Friends" weekend host said.

"And that's what's beginning to percolate in their minds. He's not in step with where his party is right now -- it's not a 'moderate' moment."

In addition, on the campaign trail, Biden was caught making a handful of verbal gaffes, as noted in a montage played on "The Five."

Speaking in New Hampshire on the weekend, the onetime senator appeared to think he was on the other side of the Connecticut River from the city.

"I love this place. Look, what's not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?" he asked.

In another clip, Biden spoke of the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr., and former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and discussed his recollection with a crowd.

"My senior semester, they were both shot and killed. Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would have happened in America?" he asked.