Pete Buttigieg called out after FAA system failure grounds all flights: 'He has no idea what happened'

The FAA ordered all flights grounded for the first time since 9/11 Wednesday morning

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Andy Biggs slams Buttigieg over FAA grounding flights: 'He has no idea what happened' Video

Rep. Andy Biggs slams Buttigieg over FAA grounding flights: 'He has no idea what happened'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's response to the FAA grounding all flights, Biden's classified documents and Reps. Omar, Schiff and Swalwell being barred from committee positions.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said he is "not surprised" Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg "had no idea what happened" to cause the FAA debacle that led to grounded U.S. flights early Wednesday, telling "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade the cluelessness is "consistent" with Buttigieg's record in the role.

FAA OUTAGE: WHITE HOUSE SAYS ‘NO EVIDENCE OF CYBER ATTACK,’ BIDEN BRIEFED ON GROUNDED FLIGHTS

BRIAN KILMEADE: Pete Buttigieg communicated to the president that he doesn't really know anything yet. Are you surprised the secretary of transportation doesn't know anything? 

REP. ANDY BIGGS: I'm not surprised. It's unpleasant that I have to say that. But I'm not surprised that he doesn't know anything because that's consistent with how he's handled any kind of question or issue that we've had in our transportation sector since he became secretary. But what's chilling about this today is the fact that this is happening. We've known about apparently overnight, and he has no idea what happened or how they're going to fix it and how long it's going to last. That has an enormous impact on our economy and travelers today.

FAA orders all flights grounded for the first time since 9/11 Video