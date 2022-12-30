Expand / Collapse search
Chasten Buttigieg fires back at Democratic critic of Pete over Southwest meltdown

California Rep. Ro Khanna accused Pete Buttigieg of ignoring systematic issues within Southwest Airlines

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Chasten Buttigieg came to the defense of his husband, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, as critics in his own party accuse him of failing to prevent the ongoing airline crisis.

The DOT secretary is facing pressure from influential leaders across the political spectrum as tens of thousands of Americans remain stranded at airports across the nation.

BUTTIGIEG UNDER FIRE FROM BOTH PARTIES AMID SOUTHWEST HOLIDAY TRAVEL FIASCO

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Buttigieg attend a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on April 15, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Buttigieg attend a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on April 15, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,500 flights Wednesday, 62% of its entire itinerary. The airline plans claims to expect flight schedules to normalize beginning Friday.

Democrat and GOP elected officials and political activists demanded the DOT hold the company accountable so that customers receive full refunds and accommodations. 

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ISSUES SECOND APOLOGY, ANNOUNCES RESOURCES FOR CANCELATIONS, REIMBURSEMENTS, LOST LUGGAGE

A Southwest Airlines airplane taxies from a gate at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Oct. 11, 2021 in Baltimore.

A Southwest Airlines airplane taxies from a gate at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Oct. 11, 2021 in Baltimore. ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna expressed frustration with the situation on Thursday, claiming he and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders had proposed policies that could have prevented.

"Nearly six months ago ⁦[Bernie Sanders and] I called for Buttigieg to implement fines & penalties on airlines for cancelling flights. Why were these recommendations not followed? This mess with Southwest could have been avoided. We need bold action."

SEAN DUFFY ON TRANSPORTATION CHAOS: 'MAYOR PETE' WAS IGNORING THE PROBLEM

Rep. Ro Khanna.

Rep. Ro Khanna. (Fox News)

Chasten Buttigieg defended his husband on Friday, accusing Khanna of failing to speak out against Southwest's corporate leadership and obsolete logistics. 

"Zero tweets on his timeline about Southwest leadership or their outdated IT system. That's politics, I guess," Chasten wrote.

For more than a year, Republican leaders have complained Buttigieg does not take his job seriously amid a series of crises for Americans. Buttigieg was on vacation in Europe as railroad unions attempted to negotiate a deal in September to avoid a potentially disastrous strike. 

The secretary was on paternity leave with his husband and their two newborns for several months last year as the country faced supply chain shortages. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

