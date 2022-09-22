Pentagon doesn't have timeline for diversity chief probe over anti-White posts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon declined to provide a timeline for the review of a diversity chief who posted anti-White posts on her Twitter account, per Fox News Digital's previous reporting.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Sept. 16 that it was "reviewing" a "woke" diversity chief after disparaging posts about White people on her Twitter were uncovered. When Fox News Digital followed up, the Pentagon said it had no updates.

Fox News followed up again regarding any specific steps taken, if any, and an approximate timeline for a review but the Pentagon couldn't provide any further details.

‘WOKE’ DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE EQUITY CHIEF WRITES ANTI-WHITE POSTS: ‘EXHAUSTED WITH THESE WHITE FOLX’

The probe regards the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), Kelisa Wing, who described herself on Twitter as a "woke administrator."

Wing's Twitter account also said she was "exhausted at these white folx in [professional development] sessions."

"[T]his lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… [W]e are not the majority, we don't have power," Wing said on Twitter.

"Caudacity" is a slang term that is used to describe audacity demonstrated by White people.

On another occasion, Wing responded to a user who said, "I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?"

Wing responded, "If another Karen tells me about her feelings… I might lose it..."

As a result of these tweets, 22 House Republicans — including some on the Armed Services Committee — requested that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin take "immediate action" to investigate her for "egregious bias."

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE EQUITY CHIEF GOES DARK ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER FOX NEWS DIGITAL REPORT ON ANTI-WHITE POSTS

"This woke ideology is destroying our military and poisoning the minds of American children," Rep. Elise Stefanik , R-N.Y., said. "[T]he Department of Defense has routinely prioritized adhering to woke ideologies instead of strengthening our national defense. This is shameful and an insult to the brave men and women who selflessly serve our nation."

ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE LAUNCHES REVIEW OF EDUCATION CONTENT AFTER FOX NEWS DIGITAL INVESTIGATION

"If President Biden wants to know why he has a recruitment problem and low morale, he need look no further," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., previously told Fox News Digital. "Our troops want to fight and win America’s wars, not be lab rats for the left’s woke, racist fantasies."

"This is very intentional. They've put her in this place because [the Defense Department] is another institution that [the Biden administration] has every intention of tearing down," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pentagon spokesperson Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman said Sept. 16, "We are aware of news reports concerning an official at DoDEA. The office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness is reviewing this matter."

Wing's Twitter and her LinkedIn account appeared to be deleted or deactivated. Fox News Digital previously downloaded a copy of her professional account profile. It indicated she worked at the Department of Defense for 16 years and was promoted to DEI chief in December 2021.

Fox News' Houston Keene, Jessica Chasmar and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.