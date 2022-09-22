Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Pentagon doesn't have timeline for diversity chief probe over anti-White posts

Pentagon launched a review into a 'woke' diversity chief for her disparaging posts about White people

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
close
Pompeo blasts Pentagon's focus on 'green energy and racism' Video

Pompeo blasts Pentagon's focus on 'green energy and racism'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responds on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to President Biden's diversity officer's comments.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon declined to provide a timeline for the review of a diversity chief who posted anti-White posts on her Twitter account, per Fox News Digital's previous reporting. 

The U.S. Department of Defense said Sept. 16 that it was "reviewing" a "woke" diversity chief after disparaging posts about White people on her Twitter were uncovered. When Fox News Digital followed up, the Pentagon said it had no updates. 

Fox News followed up again regarding any specific steps taken, if any, and an approximate timeline for a review but the Pentagon couldn't provide any further details. 

‘WOKE’ DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE EQUITY CHIEF WRITES ANTI-WHITE POSTS: ‘EXHAUSTED WITH THESE WHITE FOLX’

The probe regards the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), Kelisa Wing, who described herself on Twitter as a "woke administrator."

Kelisa Wing is a DEI chief at the Department of Defense. 

Kelisa Wing is a DEI chief at the Department of Defense.  (Leigh Ann Erickson and Kelisa Wing | YouTube/Screenshot)

Wing's Twitter account also said she was "exhausted at these white folx in [professional development] sessions."

"[T]his lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… [W]e are not the majority, we don't have power," Wing said on Twitter.

"Caudacity" is a slang term that is used to describe audacity demonstrated by White people.

On another occasion, Wing responded to a user who said, "I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?"

"What Does it Mean to Defund the Police" by Jessica Henry with Kelisa Wing.

"What Does it Mean to Defund the Police" by Jessica Henry with Kelisa Wing. (Jessica Henry and Kelisa Wing)

Wing responded, "If another Karen tells me about her feelings… I might lose it..."

As a result of these tweets, 22 House Republicans — including some on the Armed Services Committee — requested that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin take "immediate action" to investigate her for "egregious bias." 

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE EQUITY CHIEF GOES DARK ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER FOX NEWS DIGITAL REPORT ON ANTI-WHITE POSTS

"This woke ideology is destroying our military and poisoning the minds of American children," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said. "[T]he Department of Defense has routinely prioritized adhering to woke ideologies instead of strengthening our national defense. This is shameful and an insult to the brave men and women who selflessly serve our nation."

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., attends a press conference.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., attends a press conference. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE LAUNCHES REVIEW OF EDUCATION CONTENT AFTER FOX NEWS DIGITAL INVESTIGATION

"If President Biden wants to know why he has a recruitment problem and low morale, he need look no further," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., previously told Fox News Digital. "Our troops want to fight and win America’s wars, not be lab rats for the left’s woke, racist fantasies."

"This is very intentional. They've put her in this place because [the Defense Department] is another institution that [the Biden administration] has every intention of tearing down," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

Mike Pompeo, former U.S. secretary of state, speaks at CPAC.

Mike Pompeo, former U.S. secretary of state, speaks at CPAC. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pentagon spokesperson Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman said Sept. 16, "We are aware of news reports concerning an official at DoDEA. The office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness is reviewing this matter."

Wing's Twitter and her LinkedIn account appeared to be deleted or deactivated. Fox News Digital previously downloaded a copy of her professional account profile. It indicated she worked at the Department of Defense for 16 years and was promoted to DEI chief in December 2021.

Fox News' Houston Keene, Jessica Chasmar and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.