Pennsylvania is the latest destination for 'Biden Air' illegal immigrant flights: Lahren, Jones

After previous reports of "ghost flights" of illegal immigrants who were flown to metro New York and parts of Florida, recent images captured by a former Pennsylvania congressman appear to show the same tactic being employed in the Poconos.

On "Fox News Primetime", host Lawrence Jones shared photos captured by ex-Rep. Lou Barletta on Christmas night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania that allegedly show surreptitious flights arriving from El Paso, Texas.

Barletta said there were two such flights that arrived in President Biden's birthplace that evening, according to the UK Daily Mail.

When the Biden administration purportedly directed similar flights to Jacksonville, Florida last year, Florida Republican Ron DeSantis considered redirecting the illegal immigrants to Biden's home state of Delaware.

"I think it’s quite obvious they don’t want the American people to see what they are doing, which is interesting to me because they don’t seem to care that our border is wide open," Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren told Jones on "Fox News Primetime."

"They don’t seem to want to fix that in fact, they seem quite proud of what they are doing at our southern border. If they weren’t, then they would change it. Why fly these flights in the middle of the night? Why are these BidenAir Flights [or] ghost flights as you say, if they are so proud of the open border agenda – then let the American people see it," she continued. "I think they realize that the American people are not down with this invasion. They are not OK with our country being invaded by millions of illegal immigrants, so they have to do this fly-by-night tactic: Too bad, we are starting to catch on."

Lahren further alleged Biden's true "mission" is to "import [Democrats'] future voters" because the American people are turning away from them.

"So, they want to pad their voting bloc," she added.

Days after the images from Scranton were released, Barletta alleged Biden directed yet another ‘ghost flight’ to nearby Allentown, after a World Atlantic Airlines flight touched down at Lehigh Valley International Airport on December 30 "in the hope that no one would notice", according to local outlet WFMZ.

The Lehigh-Northampton Airports Authority, which governs the region, said in a statement that "[LNAA] does not have the ability to discriminate against any aeronautical activity by refusing or denying aircraft from arriving or departing Lehigh Valley International Airport" due to grant assurances with the FAA and as a "federally-obligated public use airport."

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., whose district borders both airports, wrote a letter demanding answers from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson.

"I am extremely concerned by recent reports that the federal government has flown illegal immigrants to the Wilkes Barre-Scranton International Airport… It is my understanding that a total of 130 immigrants, 118 minors and 12 adults, arrived aboard an iAero charter flight on Friday, December 17 and were subsequently transported on buses from a private hangar," he wrote.

Meuser said the flight on that evening arrived without officials at the hub receiving a manifest.

