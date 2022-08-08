Expand / Collapse search
Pelosi, Schumer have created a historic 'big government socialist machine': Gingrich

Former Speaker of the House and Fox News Contributor Newt Gingrich gives his thoughts on the upcoming midterm election and the 2024 election

Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich warned on "Fox & Friends" Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have created a "real machine for the first time in American history" to push their left-wing agenda in Congress. 

MANCHIN 2024 RE-ELECTION CHANCES COULD 'DISAPPEAR IN A FLASH' FOLLOWING SUPPORT FOR NEW SPENDING BILL

NEWT GINGRICH: I am fascinated by this big government socialist machine. You know, I – once upon a time I was Speaker of the House. What Pelosi has done and what Schumer has done is unimaginable. They have a real machine for the first time in American history. It doesn't matter what you put up, you're going to get 50 Democrats plus Kamala Harris. They're going to get a slight majority in the House. I wouldn't have thought two years ago that it was theoretically possible to take this narrow majority and move this money to really dumb left-wing ideas. But they're doing it because they have become a true machine. And by the way, the machine will eventually decide who the nominee is, and it may not be Joe Biden

