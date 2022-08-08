Pelosi, Schumer have created a historic 'big government socialist machine': Gingrich

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich warned on "Fox & Friends" Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have created a "real machine for the first time in American history" to push their left-wing agenda in Congress.

MANCHIN 2024 RE-ELECTION CHANCES COULD 'DISAPPEAR IN A FLASH' FOLLOWING SUPPORT FOR NEW SPENDING BILL

NEWT GINGRICH: I am fascinated by this big government socialist machine. You know, I – once upon a time I was Speaker of the House. What Pelosi has done and what Schumer has done is unimaginable. They have a real machine for the first time in American history. It doesn't matter what you put up, you're going to get 50 Democrats plus Kamala Harris. They're going to get a slight majority in the House. I wouldn't have thought two years ago that it was theoretically possible to take this narrow majority and move this money to really dumb left-wing ideas. But they're doing it because they have become a true machine. And by the way, the machine will eventually decide who the nominee is, and it may not be Joe Biden.

