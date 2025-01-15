Jill Biden 'disappointed' with Nancy Pelosi for role in forcing husband out: 'We were friends for 50 years'

As she prepares to exit the White House, first lady Jill Biden reflected on her relationships during an interview with The Washington Post, and revealed she was disappointed in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who played a big role in the president dropping out of the 2024 race.

"It’s been on my mind a lot lately, and—" the first lady said. "We were friends for 50 years. It was disappointing," she told the Post in a piece published Wednesday.

Pelosi joined the co-hosts of "Morning Joe" in July, following the president's disastrous debate performance, and said, "It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run," despite Biden's repeated assurance that he would remain in the race.

"Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded," the first lady said.

Pelosi was seen as a major force behind the Democratic pressure campaign to get the president to drop out of the race — and has lamented after Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Trump that Biden should have dropped out sooner.

Amid the speculation that Biden would drop out following the June debate, despite him saying that he wouldn't, The Associated Press reported that leaders within the Democratic Party, such as former President Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Pelosi reportedly worked behind-the-scenes to encourage Biden to drop out due to concerns he would not defeat Trump.

Jill Biden told The Washington Post she was confident her husband could have served another four years.

"I mean, today, I think he has a full schedule. He started early with interviews and briefings, and it just keeps going," she said.

Biden had told USA Today last week that he wasn't sure if he could have served another term.

"Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?" he said.

Jill Biden also spoke to The Washington Post about the president's decision to pardon their son, Hunter.

"Joe really wrestled with that decision," the first lady said. "I mean, we started— he started at the point where he said he wasn’t going to pardon Hunter. But then I think things changed. Circumstances changed, and it became quite apparent and obvious that the Republicans weren’t going to stop."

Pelosi's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.