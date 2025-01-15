Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Jill Biden 'disappointed' with Nancy Pelosi for role in forcing husband out: 'We were friends for 50 years'

Pelosi was seen as a major force behind the Democratic pressure campaign to get Biden out of the race

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Democrats 'sick' of Nancy Pelosi, feel like she has 'too much star power': Axios reporter Video

Democrats 'sick' of Nancy Pelosi, feel like she has 'too much star power': Axios reporter

Democrats are 'sick' of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to Axios reporter Stef Kight, who told CNN that some feel like she has 'too much star power.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

As she prepares to exit the White House, first lady Jill Biden reflected on her relationships during an interview with The Washington Post, and revealed she was disappointed in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who played a big role in the president dropping out of the 2024 race. 

"It’s been on my mind a lot lately, and—" the first lady said. "We were friends for 50 years. It was disappointing," she told the Post in a piece published Wednesday.

Pelosi joined the co-hosts of "Morning Joe" in July, following the president's disastrous debate performance, and said, "It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run," despite Biden's repeated assurance that he would remain in the race. 

"Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded," the first lady said.

Jill Biden and Nancy Pelosi

During an interview, first lady Jill Biden, right, said that she was disappointed in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over the role Pelosi played in getting President Biden to drop out of the race. (Getty Images)

PELOSI DEMURS ON IF ‘EVERYTHING IS OK’ BETWEEN HER AND BIDEN: ‘YOU’D HAVE TO ASK HIM'

Pelosi was seen as a major force behind the Democratic pressure campaign to get the president to drop out of the race — and has lamented after Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Trump that Biden should have dropped out sooner

Amid the speculation that Biden would drop out following the June debate, despite him saying that he wouldn't, The Associated Press reported that leaders within the Democratic Party, such as former President Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Pelosi reportedly worked behind-the-scenes to encourage Biden to drop out due to concerns he would not defeat Trump. 

Jill Biden told The Washington Post she was confident her husband could have served another four years. 

"I mean, today, I think he has a full schedule. He started early with interviews and briefings, and it just keeps going," she said.

Joe Biden stepping off of Air Force One

President Biden recently told USA Today he wasn't sure if he could have served another term. (Susan Walsh/AP)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Biden had told USA Today last week that he wasn't sure if he could have served another term.

"Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?" he said. 

Jill Biden also spoke to The Washington Post about the president's decision to pardon their son, Hunter. 

"Joe really wrestled with that decision," the first lady said. "I mean, we started— he started at the point where he said he wasn’t going to pardon Hunter. But then I think things changed. Circumstances changed, and it became quite apparent and obvious that the Republicans weren’t going to stop."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Related Topics