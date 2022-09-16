Ken Paxton, Pam Bondi fire back at Gavin Newsom: 'What Biden is doing is illegal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) send migrants to Democrat-run cities, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., is asking the Justice Department to consider "kidnapping charges" and the White House is considering taking legal action.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi joined "Fox & Friends" Friday, arguing the federal government is using the Justice Department for political purposes.

"Here we go again. Threats to potentially investigate people that we disagree with by the FBI, the Department of Justice. That seems to be the new way of handling political disagreement," Paxton told Brian Kilmeade.

"But no, what we're doing is completely legal. What the president is doing by letting people come here illegally, that is illegal. I don't see Gavin Newsom asking for an investigation of the president for violating federal law."

Paxton said the state of Texas has "the right to send these people out if we want to," and said migrants are consenting to being transported.

"All the political stunts are being pulled by the Biden administration," he added, going after liberal politicians for staying quiet on the issue.

"I have never heard a complaint from a mayor. I've never heard a complaint from any Democratic politician decrying what damage is being done to our states and even some of these migrants who are dying along the way. I've never heard a single complaint."

Bondi slammed Newsom for complaining about Abbott and DeSantis bussing out illegals and said he should focus on the problems facing his own state.

"The crime rate is skyrocketing in California. He should be worried about the crime, the legitimate crime in California, not Florida and Texas and all the border states trying to protect our own citizens."

Bondi pointed out the irony of sanctuary states complaining about the influx of migrants.

"I'm not sure how Governor Newsom can say that that's cruel and inhumane and horrific to send people to Martha's Vineyard. And in Massachusetts, they claim to be a sanctuary city and help people. So I would think these people would be very happy to be there."

Bondi said Americans are "sick and tired" of the border crisis and inaction from the Biden administration.

"We don't want these drugs coming across our borders. We don't know who these people are. If they could be human traffickers, if they could be pedophiles," she said.

The Biden administration will consider "litigation options" this week against Republican governors sending migrants from the border to Democratic cities, according to a report.

The Friday meeting involving White House officials along with Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments will also discuss other border issues amid a record number of migrants entering the country illegally, Axios reported.

