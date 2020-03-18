Former Patriot Ben Watson on Tom Brady's departure: 'His legacy is etched in stone'

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's decision to leave the team is one that every player must make at some point in their lives, former Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson said Wednesday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Watson said Brady was moving on before his playing career "expires."

"Being here his last year and being able to have those types of conversations with him about family...And now seeing him move on to what's supposed to be Tampa, you know, I'm happy for him," he stated.

"I'm happy for him and his family. I'm happy that he's able to make this decision that's best for him," Watson remarked.

Watson told the "Friends" host that sometimes moving on to a "new challenge" is just what people need during the course of their careers.

"At the same time," he added, "we saw his love for the community here in Massachusetts and the entire New England fan base. There's going to be plenty more parades when he decides to come back after Tampa."

"His legacy is etched in stone here and not only because of football," Watson concluded. "Because of who he is."

Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as early as today. The deal is believed to be worth $30 million a year. The six-time Super Bowl champion announced he would be leaving the New England Patriots Tuesday after 20 years with the team. The Buccaneers have had one winning season since 2011.