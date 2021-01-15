Parody 'It Wasn't Me' music video mocks Democrats' hypocrisy about violating own lockdown orders

A new parody music video produced by Reason magazine mocks Democratic lawmakers who were caught breaking their own lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedian Remy Munasifi, who goes by "GoRemy" on social media, stars in the video parodying Shaggy's hit 2000 song "It Wasn't Me". Munasifi portrays a politician caught blatantly violating his own orders by dining with friends.

"Voter came and they caught me red-handed/Eating at the place next door," Munasifi sings. "Picture this, it was not that vacant/Like 100 peeps or more.

"How could I forget that I had/Banned all indoor gatherings?" he continues. "Just a prime example of/Really big hypocrisy."

Much of the video appears to be inspired by the controversy that surrounded California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who in November was caught dining at a snazzy Napa County restaurant for a friend's birthday celebration. A mock press conference in the music video even refers to "The French Laundry" by name.

A renewed push to recall Newsom has attracted more than 1 million signatures, with weeks left to collect the remaining 500,000 needed to place the measure on the ballot.

Overall, the effort needs roughly 1.5 million people to sign on by mid-March, which would trigger a mid-year election.

Other prominent Democrats who have been swept up in similar controversies include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Fox News' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.