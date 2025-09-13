Paramount rejects Israeli film boycott supported by Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix and nearly 4,000 others

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After nearly 4,000 industry figures signed a pledge vowing not to work with Israeli film institutions, Paramount issued a statement rejecting the boycott on Thursday.

"At Paramount, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect and inspire people, promote mutual understanding, and preserve the moments, ideas, and events that shape the world we share. This is our creative mission," reads a statement issued by Paramount chief communications officer Melissa Zukerman.

"We do not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli filmmakers. Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace," the statement continued. "The global entertainment industry should be encouraging artists to tell their stories and share their ideas with audiences throughout the world. We need more engagement and communication — not less."

As noted by Variety, Paramount is the first major film studio to condemn this widespread boycott of Israeli film institutions.

The organization Film Workers for Palestine published the pledge on Monday, including approximately 1,200 signatures from film industry figures at the time of publication.

Those who have signed the pledge declared that they will no longer work with Israeli organizations that are "implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people."

According to the pledge statement, examples of complicity include "whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them."

"Inspired by Filmmakers United Against Apartheid who refused to screen their films in apartheid South Africa, we pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions — including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies — that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people," the pledge said.

The original list included 1,200 signatures as of last week, including Hollywood heavy hitters Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

Since then, the list has gained thousands of additional signatures, bringing the total to approximately 3,900 as of Wednesday.

Of those who have recently signed on to the pledge, some notable names include Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang, Elliot Page and Joaquin Phoenix.