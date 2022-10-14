Owners of 107-year-old grocery store that survived Great Depression fear they'll have to close up shop

A Pennsylvania grocery store that survived the Great Depression is struggling to stay afloat as the cost of staple items continues to rise.

Owners of Centermoreland Grocery & Deli Sharlene and Alan Weidner joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to discuss their fears that rising inflation will force them to shutter their 107-year-old business.

"It's getting tougher and tougher as the prices are rising, and we've had problems getting some products delivered when we first order them. We're just trying to keep our heads above the water," said Sharlene.

DAVID ASMAN RIPS BIDEN ADMIN’S HANDLING OF INFLATION AS FOOD PRICES RISE 11%: ‘WHERE IS THE EMPATHY?’

Sharlene said the rising prices have led to a steady drop in customers. She said she used to make a daily lunch special for local workers that would routinely sell out, but she has now stopped due to a lack of demand.

"Last week I paid $37 for a case of eggs, and this week they were up to $66," she said.

107-YEAR-OLD PENNSYLVANIA FAMILY STORE DESCRIBES CHALLENGES FOR MOM-AND-POP SHOPS: ‘FIGHTING TO KEEP GOING’

Alan said it seems like mom-and-pop shops like theirs are closing "one by one" across America.

"There aren't a lot left out there, a lot of them are shutting right up," he told Todd Piro.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.3% in August from a year ago. Prices climbed 0.1% in the one-month period from July.

The cost of groceries climbed 0.7%, putting the 12-month increase at 13.5%, the highest since May 1979. Consumers paid more for items like cereal, chicken, milk and fresh vegetables.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.