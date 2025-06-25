Owner of 175-year-old farm 'shocked' as New Jersey town tries to seize land for affordable housing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 175-year-old family farm in New Jersey is fighting to stay afloat as its co-owner is speaking out against efforts by the local government to seize the land for affordable housing.



Andy Henry discussed his and his brother Christopher's historic farm in Cranbury, New Jersey, and how they are fighting back against the eminent domain initiative during "Fox & Friends."



"We got a letter on April 24 informing us of this unfortunate decision that they [Cranbury officials] wanted to take the entire 21 acres," Henry said on Wednesday.

"So, of course, ever since then, we've been pushing back. And now they're saying, 'Well, actually, we'll just take half of it and leave the house.' That would leave us with a non-viable farm for at least 40 cows and many sheep."

The Cranbury Township Committee announced an affordable housing plan that will allow local officials to seize the Henry family farm through an eminent domain seizure. This stems from a New Jersey mandate ordering that towns in the state build more than 146,00 affordable housing units by 2035, according to a NJ.com report.

"It makes me feel terrible," Henry said. "It was a shock. We are surrounded by warehouses, been turning down developers for years. We just wanted to be left alone and take care of our place like my ancestors did before us."

The Henry family bought the farm in 1850 and have turned down developers for years in an effort to keep the property in the family.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Henry what the farm property meant to his family, whose descendants had owned the land since before the Civil War. He remarked that it symbolized much more than just his family, but the entire Cranbury community as a whole.

"It’s a part of our legacy, and I've said it's part of the town of Cranbury, too," Henry said. "It's a historic farm which helped the town to grow. I mean, you couldn't go to a grocery store then; the farmers were providing the food directly around the town."

Cranbury residents have shown strong support for the Henrys. A GoFundMe created to help the family pay for legal costs has raised over $100,000 as of June 26.

The case has also attracted the Trump administration's attention. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins took notice of the Henrys’ land battle earlier this month, writing in an X post that "the Biden-style government takeover of our family farms is over," and that the USDA is "exploring every legal option" in aiding this particular case and similar ones across the United States.