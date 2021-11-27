'Supply chain bottlenecks are real,' warns Overstock.com CEO

Overstock.com CEO Jonathan Johnson on Saturday shared how shoppers can circumvent supply chain shortages this holiday season on "Fox News Live."

JONATHAN JOHNSON: …[T]he supply chain bottlenecks are real, and I think what customers need to be careful [about] when they are shopping on websites is to understand when the product will be delivered. At Overstock, we don't list any product on our site that isn't in a warehouse in the United States ready to ship when the order is placed. But not all websites are like that, so I think it's very important that customers be really attuned to whether it's in a warehouse ready to ship, like it is at Overstock.

There's no question [we keep an eye on the omicron variant]. I mean, we've watched new variants, we've watched where there's been an outbreak, and we've helped our suppliers move their manufacturing first from China, then to Vietnam. When Vietnam got bottlenecked up, some moved to the U.S. and South America. [We're] watching where these variants have outbreaks and what their impact is. You know, heaven forbid they become like the first one was and shut us down. But we watch that very carefully to make sure we'll have ample product on our site ready for customers to buy.

