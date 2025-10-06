Expand / Collapse search
Oregon county DA drops charges against conservative journalist after Portland arrest

Nick Sortor was arrested Thursday on disorderly conduct charges during a chaotic demonstration at an ICE facility

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Independent journalist alleges ‘somebody made the call’ for his arrest in Portland amid anti-ICE protests Video

Independent journalist Nick Sortor discusses his arrest in Portland, Oregon, as anti-ICE protests continue to take place in the city on ‘Saturday in America.’ 

Oregon officials declined to pursue charges against conservative journalist Nick Sortor on Monday after his arrest in Portland during a chaotic protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

Sortor was captured on video being taken into custody on Thursday and was initially charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. He was later released, but his arrest quickly went viral after he claimed he was detained following a confrontation with two Antifa-affiliated individuals.

However, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has since reversed course, issuing a statement dropping charges against Sortor due to insufficient evidence that a crime was committed.

PORTLAND POLICE SERGEANT APPEARS TO CRITICIZE ASSAULT VICTIMS FOR ANTAGONIZING ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor arrested at ICE protest where two men were filmed fighting

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor, left, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, during protests outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon. On the right are two men who were seen fighting near the facility. (X/@yogashortsss; X/@KatieDaviscourt)

"After a careful review of the investigation, including reports and video, we do not believe the crime of Disorderly Conduct can be proven against Mr. Sortor beyond a reasonable doubt," the press release said. "The two other individuals arrested for Disorderly Conduct October 2nd have been charged." 

The statement continued, "We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Portland Police Bureau to manage the situation near the ICE building during this time of political unrest. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office remains committed to a fair and impartial administration of justice." 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day celebrated the decision and the District Attorney’s Office review.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBES PORTLAND POLICE BUREAU AFTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BIAS CLAIMS

Police in Portland, Oregon

Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and the police, attempt to keep protesters back outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Oct. 5, 2025, in Portland, Oregon.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"I want to thank the District Attorney’s Office for their thorough review of this case. Since June 8, 2025, we have made 36 arrests in the area near the ICE facility. We remain focused on ensuring a safe environment for everyone in the South Waterfront," Day said. "Our enforcement actions are guided solely by law and probable cause, not by politics or personal characteristics. We are committed to upholding the rule of law equally and fairly, regardless of political affiliation, gender, age, race, or economic status."

He added, "We will continue our efforts in the South Waterfront to investigate crimes, make arrests when warranted, and refer cases involving criminal behavior to the District Attorney’s Office."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION REVIEWING PORTLAND FEDERAL FUNDING AMID ANTI-ICE CLASHES, JOURNALIST'S DETENTION

A person is taken into custody by Portland officials

Portland, Oregon has been the site of several chaotic ICE-related protests. (X/@KatieDaviscourt)

Though Sortor called the announcement a "victory" on X, he hinted at further legal action.

"I will still be appearing in court at the Portland Justice Center at 2pm PT to finalize this. And trust me, this is ONLY the beginning," Sortor wrote.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

