Oregon county DA drops charges against conservative journalist after Portland arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon officials declined to pursue charges against conservative journalist Nick Sortor on Monday after his arrest in Portland during a chaotic protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

Sortor was captured on video being taken into custody on Thursday and was initially charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. He was later released, but his arrest quickly went viral after he claimed he was detained following a confrontation with two Antifa-affiliated individuals.

However, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has since reversed course, issuing a statement dropping charges against Sortor due to insufficient evidence that a crime was committed.

PORTLAND POLICE SERGEANT APPEARS TO CRITICIZE ASSAULT VICTIMS FOR ANTAGONIZING ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS

"After a careful review of the investigation, including reports and video, we do not believe the crime of Disorderly Conduct can be proven against Mr. Sortor beyond a reasonable doubt," the press release said. "The two other individuals arrested for Disorderly Conduct October 2nd have been charged."

The statement continued, "We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Portland Police Bureau to manage the situation near the ICE building during this time of political unrest. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office remains committed to a fair and impartial administration of justice."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day celebrated the decision and the District Attorney’s Office review.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBES PORTLAND POLICE BUREAU AFTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BIAS CLAIMS

"I want to thank the District Attorney’s Office for their thorough review of this case. Since June 8, 2025, we have made 36 arrests in the area near the ICE facility. We remain focused on ensuring a safe environment for everyone in the South Waterfront," Day said. "Our enforcement actions are guided solely by law and probable cause, not by politics or personal characteristics. We are committed to upholding the rule of law equally and fairly, regardless of political affiliation, gender, age, race, or economic status."

He added, "We will continue our efforts in the South Waterfront to investigate crimes, make arrests when warranted, and refer cases involving criminal behavior to the District Attorney’s Office."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION REVIEWING PORTLAND FEDERAL FUNDING AMID ANTI-ICE CLASHES, JOURNALIST'S DETENTION

Though Sortor called the announcement a "victory" on X, he hinted at further legal action.

"I will still be appearing in court at the Portland Justice Center at 2pm PT to finalize this. And trust me, this is ONLY the beginning," Sortor wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Greg Norman and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.