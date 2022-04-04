Viktor Orban's victory in Hungary an 'example' for the Western world, legal philosopher says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dutch commentator and legal philosopher Eva Vlaardingerbroek said Hungarian President Viktor Orban's reelection Sunday serves as an "example" for the Western world that leaders can "embrace national values" and still win democratic elections.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson highlighted the similarities between Donald Trump's election in 2016, and Sunday's reelection of President Orban in Hungary.

"The international left in both cases somehow blames Russia, which wasn't involved in either one, so far as I know," he said, noting how Orban has been accused of being pro-Kremlin: "That's kind of the go-to excuse, isn't it?"

ORBAN: WESTERN LIBERALS CAN'T TOLERATE RIGHT-WING DISSENT

Vlaardingerbroek agreed, adding that the global political left isn't actually "democratic" despite party names, and that they won't stop attacking him even though Orban was declared victor.

"Orban has won, but they'll just ramp up the hate campaign because they are terrified that this sets an example for the rest of the Western world. And the example, of course, is that yes, in fact, we can reject globalism and a country can embrace national values; can embrace traditional values," she said

She added that, just as in 2016 when Donald Trump won a shocking upset against Hillary Rodham Clinton, the left has gone "completely insane" and simultaneously is revealing their inherent "anti-democratic nature" despite branding themselves "Democrats" or "pro-democracy."

"The thing is, is that it's not just about Hungary. This is a choice that we in the West all right now have to make. We either follow into the steps of the globalists and we submit to their agenda, or we go forward and we embrace our future and stand for it like the Hungarian people have done," she said.