Kurtz blasts 'offensive' USA Today article calling for coronavirus victims to be buried at Mar-A-Lago

Some liberal pundits "can't stop" attacking former President Trump even though he is out of office, "MediaBuzz" host Howard Kurtz said on Wednesday, responding to an opinion column calling for coronavirus victims to be buried at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort due to his handling of the pandemic.

"I mean, this piece is offensive on about 12 different levels, for Jason Sattler to argue that we should go bury all the victims of COVID-19 at Mar-A-Lago," the Fox News media analyst told "America's Newsroom."

Kurtz said that "it is offensive and an insult to all of the families who have lost loved ones to the deadly coronavirus" by "making them deceased props in a hate Trump campaign."

"He also says in this piece that Donald Trump is a criminal. He is worse than Robert E. Lee. I mean, going far, far out of bounds. And unfortunately, it's typical of certain liberals who can't stop spewing bile against the former president even though he is out of office," Kurtz said.

Kurtz reacted to a column: "A just monument to the Trump presidency: Bury the 500,000 COVID dead at Mar-a-Lago," calling for the U.S.'s death toll of coronavirus victims to be buried where Trump resides.

"How can we honor the more than half-million Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19 while marking former President Donald Trump’s shameless failure to 'preserve, protect and defend' this country and its Constitution? Easy. Let’s bury the dead at Mar-a-Lago."

As of Wednesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 112,184,238 people across 192 countries and territories, resulting in at least 2,487,155 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 28,261,619 illnesses and at least 502,681 deaths.

Kurtz said that it is just a "hate-Trump piece that blames" him for "everything on the planet."

"By the way, no matter who had been president last year, the death toll from COVID-19 would have been high. You can argue whether it'll be higher or lower and that sort of thing," Kurtz said.

According to his biography, Sattler is a writer based in Ann Arbor, Michigan and sits on USA Today's Board of Contributors.

