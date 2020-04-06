Dr. Oz says New York coronavirus cases could hit be at 'top of the mountain'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Mehmet Oz said on Monday that New York coronavirus cases have reached a “plateau,” indicating slight progress in combating the outbreak there.

“The number of new cases this week is not more than the number of cases last week. That’s a plateau,” Oz told “America’s Newsroom.”

Oz went on to say, “However, we have gotten better at keeping people alive on ventilators, which means that they’re still alive. So if new people come in who need ventilators, you’re overwhelming the system. The juggling act is continuing to excel as best as you can at a very difficult illness and accept new patients while making sure you have enough equipment.”

Oz said that supply chains have been managed effectively on the national and local levels and there has been an awareness of what is needed.

Oz’s comments came after New York state saw its first drop in daily coronavirus deaths on Sunday, when the U.S. Northern Command said it would deploy a combined total of 1,000 Air Force and Navy medical providers to the New York City area to support relief efforts in the next three days.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York also experienced a slight drop in intensive care admissions and the number of patients who need breathing tubes inserted. The hospital discharge rate is "way up" he said, calling it "great news."

Oz said that morale in New York is an issue because people are starting to get worn down.

“If this week does not reveal more new cases coming in compared to last week, that is the top of the mountain a,nd then we’re going to start skiing downhill which is a lot easier,” Oz said.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.