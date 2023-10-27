Oliver North calls on DOJ to indict Hamas leaders for murdering Americans: Use Interpol to halt their travel

Ret. Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North laid out a multi-step plan for the United States to forcefully confront threats from Iran and to support Israel as it battles back against Hamas terror.

North told FOX News that Israel's responsive attack plan toward the Palestinian terror group in Gaza is more sophisticated than the media might know.

In turn, he continued, the United States must take its own series of actions to respond to the threat as U.S. servicemembers abroad have been injured on installations and Americans have been killed in the Hamas invasion.

"If they turn Hezbollah loose from their bases in Lebanon and Syria to attack Israel, it should not come as a surprise that Iranian-built missiles, whether they're fired from Iran or from Lebanon or from, God forbid, Gaza, that they will soon be firing at U.S. naval assets in the Mediterranean," North said.

North also called on President Biden to announce by Saturday that he has reinstituted all existing sanctions against the Raisi regime.

SPEAKER JOHNSON OUTLINES ISRAEL FUNDING PLAN

To stave off the predictable restriction of oil exports to the United States such actions would bring, North said Biden must also undo his continuing restrictions on U.S. energy production, which even without action against Iran could lead to less revenue for the terror-supporting nation.

If Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon attacks Israel, North said the United States should hold Tehran responsible and "act with devastating effect to prevent further threats to U.S. personnel and assets."

He also called for the Justice Department to formally indict Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Hamas' Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar on charges of assassinating American citizens after 30 were reported dead or kidnapped from Israel.

He noted that Qatar, which has reportedly acted as an intermediary for the United States and others with Hamas, does not have an extradition treaty with Washington, but that the next best way to confine the terror group's leaders like Haniyeh and Sinwar would be to activate global law enforcement alerts on the men.

"An Interpol posting of those guys' faces in airports around the world might keep these thugs from traveling freely around to the whorehouses that they're known to visit," he said.

BIBI ADVISER SAYS HAMAS INVASION WORSE THAN 1930S GERMANY: THE NAZIS TRIED TO HIDE THEIR CRIMES

If enough pressure from the United States is exerted on Iran, North predicted, China could step in to tell Tehran to essentially knock it off to continue its ability to trade with them for goods like oil.

With Gaza having a land border with Egypt, North said Biden should further offer Prime Minister Abdel el-Sisi U.S. air traffic control resources at El-Arish International Airport in the Sinai Peninsula, near the Gaza border.

That way, he said Egypt could be able to also help prepare for the area to potentially become a major refugee epicenter, as Hamas reportedly diverts humanitarian aid and funds toward its malign intentions.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are still the ‘Great Satan’ [to Iran]. The ‘Little Satan’ is the Israel that they want to destroy first. That's number one," he added.

"We have allowed, particularly since the Obama administration and now certainly in this administration, the Iranians to get away with all kinds of terrible things."